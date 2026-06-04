Court Grants Rashee Rice’s Request in Jail Amid Chiefs WR’s Injury Recovery

Rashee Rice was taken into custody last month after allegedly violating the terms of his probation. Court records showed he tested positive for THC, which triggered a previously imposed 30-day jail sentence. According to the records, Rice is expected to be released on June 16. In the meantime, as per the court filings submitted in Dallas County, Texas, on May 28, his legal team made two requests to the state on his behalf.

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Nick Sloan of KMBC reported that Rice has been granted permission to receive knee therapy while in jail. His legal team asked the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department to transport him to Parkland Hospital for his treatment. The second request was to move him from an isolated cell into the jail’s general population.

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Both of these requests were granted on the same day. Prosecutors raised no objections to either request, and the judge approved both.

Rice was sentenced in July 2025 to five years of probation and 30 days in jail for his involvement in a Dallas-area crash that left several people injured. He also served an NFL suspension stemming from the incident before returning to the field during the 2025 season.

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The situation became even more complicated as Rice had undergone surgery on his right knee just days before his probation hearing. Under normal circumstances, he was expected to spend roughly 8 weeks recovering from the procedure.

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Despite all that, Rice has continued to receive support from his teammates. Some have publicly backed him as he navigates both his rehabilitation and ongoing legal matters. Fellow Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy, for example, has stayed in regular contact with Rice throughout the process.

“That’s my guy,” Worthy said. “I’ve been talking to him every day, so I’m just praying for him.”

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At the same time, head coach Andy Reid has also been supportive as Rice navigates this challenging period.

Chiefs have no plans to move on from Rashee Rice despite ongoing legal issues

Andy Reid recently cleared up his stance on where Rashee Rice stands within the organization.

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“As far as Rashee goes, we’re aware of the situation (and) the league’s aware of it,” Reid said. “We’re moving forward just normal as we go here. When he gets back, we have to get him caught up in doing what he needs to do. He’s been in communication with Rick (Burkholder), and he knows the rehab that he can do there.”

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Reid also contextualized the situation as an opportunity for personal growth on the receiver’s part.

“Life lessons are important, but we’re all given chances to learn and he’s in that position now. I know lessons can be learned and that’s important.”

Rice has spoken about personal growth before. During training camp ahead of last season, the former SMU star said the car crash had changed him significantly and helped him mature. Reflecting on the experience, Rice acknowledged that difficult moments can serve as important lessons, saying that “you have to learn from things like that.”

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Now in this season, Rice is expected to be a major part of the Kansas City offense as it tries to rebound from a 6-11 record last season. Not to forget, Reid also said in his last media appearance that the Chiefs expect Rice to rejoin team activities once he has completed his sentence.