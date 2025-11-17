Ex-Cowboys Cheerleader Pleads for Prayers After Revealing Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Rebel Tanea Brooks, a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader and AEW personality, has been working behind the scenes for several months. Fans were left wondering why she stopped appearing on AEW television after Britt Baker became a fan favorite in early 2023. But recently, Rebel shared a deeply emotional health update that no one saw coming.

On November 16, Tanea Brooks shared an Instagram post revealing that she has been diagnosed with lung cancer. She spoke openly about her condition and asked fans for their prayers and support.

“Health update,” wrote Rebel Tanea in the caption of the post. “Asking for your prayers and support 🙏🏼. I hope to keep you updated in my rehab journey. #lymphoma #cancer #nonhodgkinslymphoma #lungs #fnd #css #mycobacteriumabscessus #rebel”

In the video uploaded with the post, the 47-year-old explained that she would begin rehab on November 17 for another health issue. Tanea further revealed that she has also been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder, which has severely affected her mobility.

“Along this tumultuous journey, I picked up a little disorder called functional neurological disorder, and it has taken my ability to walk,” said Rebel Tanea. “I now walk with a walker. And my ability to speak clearly. I think you can tell, but it sounds like I bit my tongue. And I have also lost the ability… or function, I guess I should say, of my right hand, and I have kind of like a claw hand.”

The things that Rebel Tanea revealed about her health make you wonder how long she has been fighting in silence. But she is known to be a fighter, having transitioned into the wrestling world under the ring name “Rebel.”

Recently, she also suffered a frightening injury to her arm. Even with these challenges, Rebel showed optimism. She noted that she is ready for rehab, even though it demands aggressive and time-consuming therapy. She called it “a full-time job,” but she sounded determined.

The AEW star then also mentioned that she currently has an infection, so she is on IV antibiotics. She must clear that infection before she can begin addressing the cancer directly. It’s another hurdle in a long series of them, but she explained it calmly and with surprising strength.

Rebel Tanea opens up about her lung cancer diagnosis

In the video attached to her Instagram post, a tearful Rebel Tanea shared the most difficult part of her journey. She announced that she is battling Primary Pulmonary Lymphoma, a very rare form of lung cancer. Tanea revealed that doctors had originally misdiagnosed her in May 2024, diagnosing her with Cryptococcal pneumonia at the time.

The ex-Cowboys cheerleader was given antifungal treatments and tried to push through months of infections, ruptures, and tumors. But nothing improved. After a year, she then turned to the Mayo Clinic for answers.

There, she finally learned the correct diagnosis. She said the discovery was shocking but also oddly reassuring.

“And after a year of not getting better, I decided to go to the Mayo Clinic and see if I could get treated by them,” said Rebel Tanea. “And they found that it was not Cryptococcal pneumonia this whole time, and that is primary pulmonary lymphoma, which is cancer in the lungs, and if there’s a best-case scenario, then I have it, so that’s good.”

Tanea shared that she hopes to have a third bronchoscopy by December. This test will help doctors decide her next treatment, either radiation or immunotherapy.

She knows the road ahead will be tough, but she’s ready to face it. Despite everything, she’s staying positive. She ended her message by thanking fans and promised to keep them updated on her journey.