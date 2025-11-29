After Being Cut 4 Times, RB Malik Davis Reveals How He Became Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Hero vs Chiefs

The Week 13 win over the Kansas City Chiefs is the biggest win of the season for the Dallas Cowboys. It was their third straight win. And the hero of the night was Malik Davis. He had been waiting for this moment his whole life, especially after being cut from the squad four times in the past. But now, he has overcome the odds to becoming a Thanksgiving Hero.

Ever since he signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022, the path has tested him more than it has rewarded him. And just when he started climbing the depth chart, Rico Dowdle jumped ahead of him in 2023. Later, in his third year, he stayed on the practice squad from start to finish. It felt like he was always close but still out of reach.

Heading into year four, he was on the street again. But this time, he stayed close to the building even without a spot. And that choice changed everything. Because right before Brian Schottenheimer coached his first preseason game as an NFL head coach, Jaydon Blue went down with a high ankle sprain. The twist was wild. Blue was the same player who had taken Davis’ roster spot. Suddenly the door opened again.

In that moment, Schottenheimer needed a back he could trust. He did not want to risk Javonte Williams in a preseason matchup. So, the simple answer was Malik Davis. He played as the third option behind Phil Mafah and Deuce Vaughn. Yet he finished with the second most carries and led Dallas with 63 rushing yards. That effort kept him around for the rest of camp.

Then he moved to the active roster on Nov. 22 for what seems like the rest of the year. And now, against the Chiefs game, Malik Davis showed what he is capable of.

How Malik Davis played against the Chiefs

The Cowboys used Malik Davis on only nine snaps. Yet he still looked like the most efficient offensive piece on the field. He is 27 and has been clawing for a spot in the league for years. And his 43-yard touchdown against the Chiefs turned into the moment that finally pushed his stock forward.

After joining the active squad, he filled in for Javonte Williams here and there. But most of his workload comes on special teams. Schottenheimer compared the personal protector role to being the quarterback of the punt team. He said the job demands quick calls, clear reads, and fast communication. So Davis handled the fronts and the block threats like a guy who had been waiting for the chance.

That spot belonged to Juanyeh Thomas. But he landed on the non-football injury list this month with migraine issues. So Davis filled in and kept the unit calm. His offensive touches stayed low through four games. However, his Thanksgiving chance gave him more respect inside the locker room than any stat line could show.

The Cowboys trailed the Chiefs 14-10 with a second and 1 at the Kansas City 43. Davis walked in for the snap. And now he is the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving hero.

