After Cowboys’ Loss, Dak Prescott’s Ex Sends Message to Jaxson Dart’s GF Marissa Ayers Celebrating Giants Win

When you have the best game of your career, those who support you get an extra jolt of happiness. That’s what happened to New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart’s girlfriend, Marissa Ayers, who was at MetLife Stadium to support her man and walked away celebrating a spectacular win over the Dallas Cowboys.

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“My boy’s bringing six-y back,” Ayers captioned an Instagram post ft. a carousel of her game day fit – a gorgeous form-fitting blue dress, a clip of the couple embracing on the field after the game, complete with a picture of the game ball in the end.

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Seeing Melissa’s game-day fit, even Sarah Jane Ramos – Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s Ex – couldn’t help but drop in with a few words of support: “So so beautiful ❤️.”

It has been six months since Dak and Sarah broke off their engagement a few weeks ahead of their wedding. Since then, the two have been working on co-parenting their two daughters, Margaret Jane and Aurora, prioritizing their childhood over the couple’s estrangement. Now, it looks like Sarah was even watching the game, having followed Dak’s journey with the Cowboys for years.

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As for the game itself, Melissa Ayers had a lot to celebrate. In a 28-20 beatdown, Jaxson Dart shut down all the concerns surrounding him after the 2025 season. He completed 23-of-29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while also gaining 54 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Under his leadership, the Giants controlled the clock for a full 36:40 minutes, throwing the much-touted Cowboys defense into disarray.

Dak Prescott, meanwhile, faced constant pressure from the Giants’ defense, being limited to 22-of-34 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and a pick, while gaining just 14 rushing yards in two carries. He didn’t look like his usual dominating self in the first half, picking up the pace in the second half instead. But Dart, alongside running back Cam Skattebo and the rest of his offense, stayed on the field, converted critical third-downs, and took away any chance the Cowboys had of mounting a comeback in the fourth quarter.

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Jaxson Dart now shifts his focus to the Los Angeles Rams for Week 2’s Monday Night Football, with Melissa Ayers cheering for the second-year quarterback. Prescott, on the other hand, has to prove he can still lead his offense to a win in year 11 when they face off against the Washington Commanders – another divisional opponent – as they try to get their first win of the new regular season.