“Ain’t Giving Up Money”: George Pickens Only Showed Up to Cowboys Minicamp to Save His Wallet, Says Ex-NFL Player

The Dallas Cowboys made headlines when they signed George Pickens to a $27.3 million franchise tag for the 2026 season. But the whispers of a possible rift between Pickens and the Cowboys are already circulating ever since the franchise declined to commit to a long-term deal with the wide receiver. Amid the rumors, former NFL player Emmanuel Acho, who played linebacker for the Cleveland Browns, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants, believes that Pickens’ arrival at the Cowboys minicamp is for one reason alone.

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“George Pickens ain’t giving up no money,” said Acho on the Speakeasy podcast. “He’ll be at mini camp. Is he going to do anything at mini-camp? Hell no. He’s going to be at mini camp, though. So, I like how George Pickens is handling it. He’s handling it in a manner that I’m not going to get fined. I’m going to protect my bread, but in the same breath, I’m not going to be playing. Shout out to him, going to mini camp just to protect the 5, 10, 15, $20,000 that he might get fined.”

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Emmanuel Acho’s assessment is not without reason. Over the years, Jacoby Brissett of the Cardinals stands as the perfect example of a player who held out during the offseason program to negotiate a better contract and only reported to the mandatory minicamp from June 8 to June 10 to avoid fines. The Cowboys’ Pro Bowl receiver isn’t doing anything that an NFL player hasn’t done before.

The 25-year-old WR missed the entirety of the Dallas Cowboys’ voluntary offseason workout program scheduled earlier this month from June 1 to June 11 but reported to the mandatory minicamp on June 16. If he had missed it, the wide receiver would have been forced to pay a total penalty of $107,911. Pickens missed OTAs to host a youth football camp, an arrangement suggested by his agent, David Mulugheta, and later confirmed by HC Brian Schottenheimer.

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“I think he’s in a good spot, but I know he’s handling his business,” Schottenheimer said, while adding that he expects Pickens to be present for the mandatory minicamp.

Players often miss the voluntary offseason program and instead use this time to rejuvenate or hold private sessions before entering their team’s mandatory minicamp. For Pickens, with 4,270 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in 65 regular-season games, he arguably stands as a promising talent and hence missed the OTAs to organise a football camp.

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Schottenheimer also came to Pickens’ defense when asked about his absence from voluntary training sessions.

“I know how he feels about this football team, this locker room, and what we’re building here,” said Schottenheimer on the first day of the minicamp. “I’m not surprised to see him. The OTAs in the offseason program are voluntary. And this is the one part of it that’s mandatory, and he’s not the only player that hasn’t been at camps around the league. But I think he just shows his commitment to the guys in that locker room and helping us win a Super Bowl.”

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Amid the speculations, Pickens also clarified that he isn’t holding any grudges against the Cowboys for placing him under the franchise tag. What matters is that the conversation was “super important,” and all he cares about is putting together another offensive season like last year, when they finished 2nd in the league in total yards (6,663) and passing yards (4,735).

“Like the tag and all that, it’s just football first,” Pickens said after the first day of mandatory minicamp. “So, definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about [the contract] … Well, let my agent worry about it really.”

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Pickens alone caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, a career high for him, and is now focused on winning the Super Bowl with the group.

“What’s important to me is winning,” Pickens said. “Like I said from the beginning, I always want to bring a Super Bowl to a group of guys that never had that feeling. That’s really the most important part to me.”