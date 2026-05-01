“Ain’t Gonna Have Excuses”: Dak Prescott Put On Notice After Jerry Jones Overhauls Cowboys Defense

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas traded up to No. 11 to select Ohio State safety Caleb Downs

The team traded for linebacker Dee Winters from the 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys also signed four defensive UDFAs

The Dallas Cowboys scored 471 points last season while their defense gave up 511. That 40-point gap was their 2025 season in a nutshell – an offense that did its job and a defense that unraveled everything it built. After a Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers, even franchise quarterback Dak Prescott – who completed 25-of-34 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in the game – put the blame directly on the defense.

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“It’s a team game,” he said at the time. “You’ve got to trust the other side. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get it back.”

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Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones heard it. He spent the offseason answering it with trades, draft picks, and a complete defensive rebuild. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, on his 4th and 1 podcast, broke down what Jones built, and then squarely called out Dak Prescott.

“We are eliminating excuses for [Dak] Prescott,” Newton said. “We done signed the best field kicker that money could buy. We got somebody that’s able to beat one-on-one coverage in CeeDee Lamb. And we will, by the year starts, have George Pickens signed. We done made it a priority to get you some help on the defensive side. So now we ain’t gonna have excuses on why we ain’t getting all types of rings and things for the Dallas Cowboys. Do I make myself clear, Dak?”

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Newton’s point holds because the moves back it up. The Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets in the middle of last season, and also brought in another DT, Kenny Clark, from the Green Bay Packers last season, and followed it up by trading for Rashan Gary from them this offseason. But that was only the beginning.

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Dallas placed the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, locking him up for 2026. Days before the 2026 NFL draft, they handed placekicker Brandon Aubrey a four-year, $28 million deal averaging $7 million a year, making him the highest-paid kicker in the league. Jerry Jones then spent five of his draft picks on defense, headlined by Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, widely touted as one of the best players from this draft class. And all of this was truly necessary.

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Cowboys’ legendary running back Emmitt Smith wasn’t being subtle about it either. In a recent appearance on 105.3 The Fan, he said what a lot of the Cowboys Nation have been thinking about all season.

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“When you have a sorry defense like we had last year, and you have Dak putting up the numbers he did last year… you don’t have a defense,” Smith said. “Defense wins championships, defense will get you into the playoffs.”

But Jerry Jones had a plan the whole time. When he traded his star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Packers last season, he framed the return (Kenny Clark, 2026 and 2027 first-round picks) as an opportunity.

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“Not only do we immediately get a player,” Jerry said, “but those draft picks could get us top Pro Bowl-type players.”

What they got instead, at least in the short term, was the worst defensive season in franchise history. Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ unit finished 30th in yards allowed, dead last in passing defense (251.5 yards per game), and created franchise history by allowing 30.1 points per game. Those 511 points allowed? Even that was a franchise record. Jones responded by firing Eberflus two days after the regular season finale – the third defensive coordinator to exit in three seasons.

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But Dak Prescott can’t fall back on blaming the defense anymore. That unit has been rebuilt, and now the only question is whether the man running it can keep it together.

Dallas’ new defensive identity

“We’ve changed this defense,” Jerry Jones had declared after Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft. ‘This is a product of 3,4, or 5 years of us not being able to go where we want to ultimately go.”

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Dallas’ draft moves were nothing but aggressive. They moved up to No. 11 to take Caleb Downs – trading the No. 2 pick alongside two fifth-rounders. They then added UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence at No. 23, Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham in Round 3, and two more defensive picks in Round 4 (Cornerback Devin Moore and defensive lineman LT Overton). Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Rashan Gary were already part of the new blueprint at this point. Then Dallas brought in linebacker Dee Winters via a trade with the San Francisco 49ers during the draft. Five of seven draft picks, four trade acquisitions, all for the defense.

The talent is legitimate. Rashan Gary piled up 46.5 sacks over seven seasons in Green Bay. Quinned Williams is a Pro Bowl player who immediately made an impact within the defense. Kenny Clark may not have highlight reels, but he was a great depth addition. The draft steal, Caleb Downs, won the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award. Winters, meanwhile, has 155 combined career tackles in his name, along with a pick-6 for 74 yards from last season.

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Jerry Jones didn’t patch the defense. He tore it down and started over.

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The only question nobody’s answering convincingly is about the defensive coordination. Christian Parker is a first-year defensive coordinator. He does have experience under the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, to help his case. But Dallas is returning to a 3-4 base under him, and the team has to quickly make that transition tangible. Cam Newton flagged this directly on his podcast:

“Do you know how to drive?” Newton questioned. “You got a lot of them shiny pieces to the puzzle, but do you know how to align [them]?”

Even Emmitt Smith has raised the same concern recently. All the talent Jerry has assembled means nothing if Parker can’t connect it.

“Yes, you’ve got a young defensive coordinator coming in,” Smith said. “Yes, he’s very talented. Can he connect with the players, and do they understand his scheme? These players have to buy into his scheme.”

Last year, Dak Prescott really had a case. The defense failed him at every level while his passing offense ranked second-best in the league. He still has those same offensive pieces. Jerry Jones has even brought in 11 new UDFAs, four of which were defensive players. The unit that let him down is long gone. But so are those excuses.