America Confirms Stance Against Jerry jones’ Cowboys Before NFL kick off vs Eagles

As the Cowboys enter to face the Eagles in their season opener, not only Texas, but America is paying attention too. Now, with Micah Parsons sidelined and criticism mounting, the pressure is sharper than ever. Despite three Super Bowl titles in the ’90s, Dallas hasn’t reached an NFC Championship since 1995, a drought that keeps fueling doubt. And a new report reveals where the country stands ahead of kickoff.

According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, 71% of Americans picked the Eagles to win the opener. That number speaks volumes, and in Texas, the doubts run even deeper. After things soured with Parsons, fans began to scrutinize Jones. Soon after, Cowboys legend Troy Aikman weighed in, saying, “Do I think that winning is not important to Jerry Jones? Not at all.” Yet Aikman also acknowledged another side of Jones’s approach, revealing that the owner once told him, “If people aren’t talking about the Cowboys, then he’ll do things to stir it up.” That mix of showmanship and unmet expectations has long shaped the Cowboys’ identity, so it’s no wonder public sentiment shifted toward the Eagles.

Now, with all eyes on the drama off the field, the action on it is already telling its own story. As of writing, Philly is already on top, 24-20, in the late third quarter. Yet none of this should come as a surprise, since history shows Jones has always managed his Cowboys with spectacle often shadowing substance.

Dallas won three Lombardis in the 1990s, but since 1995 they haven’t even touched an NFC Championship game. Even after three straight 12-5 seasons, the team finds a way to fold under the postseason lights. That record-setting 13-year run of playoff appearances without a conference title game stands as a bitter reminder.

In the end, the pattern is hard to ignore. Dallas remains one of the most valuable franchises in sports, printing revenue and grabbing headlines no matter the results. But while America’s Team keeps chasing relevance, the hardware has stayed out of reach for nearly three decades. And it seems Jerry Jones cares more about keeping the Cowboys loud than keeping them champions.

What’s the Dallas Cowboy’s record with Jerry Jones as owner?

Jerry Jones stepped into the picture back in 1989 when he bought the Cowboys for $140 million from H.R. “Bum” Bright. Right away, he shook things up, even at the head coach spot. At the time, firing Tom Landry and bringing in Jimmy Johnson sparked outrage, but history quickly flipped that script. Those years under Johnson turned into the golden stretch that Cowboys Nation still remembers with pride.

The early years were pure dominance, three Lombardi Trophies in 1993, 1994, and 1996. In fact, the Cowboys became the first team to win three Super Bowls in four years. Add in seven playoff trips, six division crowns, and four NFC Championship appearances in that first decade, and it’s clear why the Silver and Blue earned their “America’s Team” title.

However, the glow didn’t last forever. In the years since, Dallas has stumbled more often than not when it counts. Their playoff record under Jones is 16-15, and an NFC Championship game is no way near, and this year it might continue. As it stands, Dallas holds a 319-262 mark with him as the owner.

On the business side, Jones turned the Cowboys into a $9 billion empire, which is no small feat, but success on the field hasn’t matched the financial dominance. But fans don’t measure legacies on revenue charts. As many in Cowboys Nation will tell you, winning is the entire point. The Super Bowl glory of the ‘90s feels like ancient history, and the frustration of 29 straight seasons without a conference title weighs heavier than any balance sheet.