Angry Brian Schottenheimer Called ‘Corny’ as Cowboys HC Reveals Dak Prescott’s True Character

“I thought that was a crazy thing. That’s never happened before.” That’s how Cowboys guard Tyler Smith described the wildest first-day surprise he’s ever seen. A paintball warzone, led by new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, marked an early sign of a cultural shift in Dallas. And just like that, the Cowboys’ offseason took off with paintballs flying and teammates ducking behind bunkers instead of blocking sleds. The energy? Off the charts. The best shot? Apparently, safety Markquese Bell, who, according to Smith, could “probably go to SEAL Team 6.” But that wasn’t even the wildest moment of the week.

What started as paint-splattered bonding quickly spiralled into all-out chaos. Cowboys’ practice descended into mayhem. Bell—yes, the same SEAL-worthy paintballer—got into a fight with rookie Tyler Neville, and things escalated fast. Punches were allegedly thrown. Another scuffle broke out with Tyler Guyton. That’s when Schottenheimer lost it. “You want to fight, let’s f***ing fight. Get your a*s on the sideline,” he said angrily. Then came the laps. All of the players and even some coaches were ordered to run.

NFL writer Tommy Yarrish summed it up perfectly on Twitter: “After the third fight today at #Cowboys practice, a furious Brian Schottenheimer is making the whole team, and even some of the coaching staff, run as punishment.” But it wasn’t just about discipline; it was a reset. A cultural line in the sand. And according to insider Calvin Watkins, it worked. Schottenheimer’s strategy wasn’t about fear. It was about focus. If you want to fight, go do MMA. Do you want to win football games? Control yourself.

The team’s leaders set an equally intense tone to support that reset. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb have earned quiet praise for showing up early, working hard, and, unlike some, leading without throwing hands. “When some of your best players practice the hardest, it sets the standard,” Schottenheimer reminded reporters. And people are noticing. NFL Writer Sydney Staples pointed out that Prescott and Lamb have not only set the pace but have also taken a visible interest in mentoring younger players, helping shape the tone of camp.

Despite all the heated moments, Schottenheimer and his staff haven’t exactly ditched their cool-dad energy. In fact, The Athletic’s Jon Machota posted a video of Cowboys coaches, yes, just the coaches, going all in on a game of whack-a-mole. His caption? “Cowboys coaches with something new every day.” Honestly, it felt like watching a group of PE teachers blow off steam after lunch duty. And the reactions? Totally unexpected. Fans weren’t sure what was funnier, the game itself or the fact that the coaches looked like they were taking it way too seriously.

Schotty shakes up Cowboys Camp with whack-a-mole and the Big D has some thoughts

NFL writer Matt Owen was not feeling it. He replied to the video, saying, “It’s getting corny now.” But then, one could see him joking with another user about how the coaches should wear Pokémon costumes instead of playing whack-a-mole. Honestly, it’s kind of a funny idea. Imagine Cowboys coaches dressed like Pikachu at practice; it might not improve the plays, but it’d definitely break the internet.

Another fan had a different take. They said, “Nothing wrong with having some fun.” And you know what? That makes sense. Camp has already had serious moments, so letting the coaches’ goof around a little might help the team bond. Back in the day, Jimmy Johnson made headlines with his “How ’bout them Cowboys!” energy and maybe this is just Coach Schottenheimer’s version, with a little more whack-a-mole and a lot more laughs.

One fan found himself in a pickle. He wrote, “Do you find this kinda cringe or great for chemistry?” It’s a fair question. Watching grown coaches act like human whack-a-mole machines might seem silly, but if it helps the team get closer, who cares? It might feel awkward to some, but building trust and having fun can actually bring the team together, even if it looks a little weird.

But then there was the fan who had enough of the ‘fun and games’. “Alright bro it gets to a point…😭” they posted, and yeah, you can tell they’re kinda done with the offbeat fun. From paintball games to fights to coaches with hand hammers, it’s been a strange week at camp. But if all this craziness leads to wins in the season, fans will probably look back and laugh about it. Maybe.