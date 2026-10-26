Cowboys Announce Double Injury Blow Ahead of Eagles Clash

The Cowboys are walking into Philadelphia without two defenders they hoped to see back. Safety P.J. Locke and outside linebacker Marist Liufau are questionable on the list.

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They will not travel for Monday night’s game against the Eagles, and both will stay on injured reserve for at least one more week, per Cowboys reporter Nick Harris.

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It was a fair bet that this was coming. Both players returned to practice this week after Dallas opened their 21-day return windows, and both were listed as questionable on Saturday’s injury report. Still, being questionable and being on the plane are two very different things.

Liufau is a third-year pass rusher who has not appeared in a game this season. He fractured his forearm in the preseason finale and landed on IR. He was mostly a special teams player last year, and that is the kind of role he could grow into again.

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Locke is a veteran safety who hurt his foot in Week 2 against the Commanders. He has played in just two games this year, recording three combined tackles. That adds up to only 31 defensive snaps in his first year with the Cowboys.

Locke also has a history with Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who coached him with the Broncos. That helped him settle in fast during training camp. Dallas could really use that kind of familiarity in a secondary that has been patched together for most of the year.

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The practice windows are why this is only a one-week story. Locke has to be added to the 53-man roster by November 13, or his season is over. Liufau, meanwhile, who was sidelined by a fractured forearm, practiced in full on Friday and Saturday, so he looks close.

The next shot comes against the Cardinals on November 1, and the team’s own website expects both to have a chance then. Dallas would have to clear two roster spots first. That is not simple when the room already has six edge rushers.

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Here is why everybody matters. The Cowboys rank 30th in total defense at 382.5 yards allowed per game. Against the run, they are second-last at 149.8 yards a game. They also sit 25th in points allowed at 26.5.

All of that comes with Dallas at 2-4 and coming off two straight losses. After the 23-13 defeat to the Packers on October 18, Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones did not hide how he felt.

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“Obviously very disappointing. Frustrated. But at the same time, we got a lot of football to play. We’ve got resolve. We just got to go back to work. We like the players. We like the coaches.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott sounded just as aware of the clock this week. He called the team’s mindset determined and said the Cowboys cannot keep saying there are plenty of games left.

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The Cowboys have not won in Philadelphia since January 2022, so the history is not on their side. The Eagles are missing receivers DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. Locke and Liufau were never going to flip that record by themselves, and luckily, two bigger names on defense are expected back.

DeMarvion Overshown and Cobie Durant Give the Defense a Lift

Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and cornerback Cobie Durant both finished the week as full participants and carry no game designation. That means they are medically cleared to play on Monday night.

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Overshown hurt his hamstring in the second half of Week 1 against the Giants. He has missed five straight games since, and rookie Jaishawn Barham has filled in at inside linebacker in his place.

Durant, on the other hand, hurt his hamstring in Week 2 when he got stepped on in the end zone, and he has missed the last four games. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer had been optimistic about him since early in the week.

“Get him moving a little bit over these next couple of days and see, but he’s trending to play.”

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Durant sounded relieved to be back on the practice field. He also made it clear that he feels fine, which is exactly what Dallas wants to hear from a corner who missed four games.

“A blessing for sure,” Durant said. “Injuries happen, things happen, man, but you’ve just got to stack those days that you’re missing and do your part. And then be ready when your name is called, when you get back out there.”

Dallas is still thin elsewhere. Linebacker Dee Winters, return specialist KaVontae Turpin, and rookie tackle Drew Shelton are all out. Kickoff is set at Lincoln Financial Field, and the Cowboys need every bit of good news they can get.