Cowboys Announce Final Decision on George Pickens’ Contract With a Twist on WR’s Future

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys Aug 22, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250822_Krj_aj6_00000013

Essentials Inside The Story Dallas makes a massive contractual call regarding their standout offensive weapon.

Salary cap constraints heavily influence this upcoming blockbuster roster move.

An immediate agreement secures the present but leaves future seasons uncertain.

The issue around wide receiver George Pickens’ contract has been going on for a long time. With new rumors circulating on the internet almost every day, the Dallas Cowboys have finally addressed the situation. The Cowboys have taken a stance on their star WR, with Stephen Jones revealing Pickens’ future.

“We want Pickens here,” said Stephen Jones via Jon Machota on X. “We think the world of him. We love him. And I think he wants to be here.”

Using the franchise tag will see the Pro Bowler making around $27-$28 million in 2026. It is still a doable sum compared to the $140 million that was circulating on the internet. As for now, the Cowboys EVP has confirmed he wouldn’t “put any timeframe” on Pickens. He believes the All-Pro will be in Dallas. It is nothing new for the Cowboys to use the tag on their star players. Previously, they have used the tag on quarterback Dak Prescott as well.

It has only been a year since the Cowboys acquired Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But the wide receiver did not take long to settle down, becoming one of the most crucial players in the franchise’s offense. In 17 games, he recorded 93 receptions for 1,429 receiving yards and scored nine touchdowns. Thanks to this phenomenal performance, he earned his first All-Pro selection.

Moreover, he has formed a partnership with fellow wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The duo’s contribution made the franchise the second-best team in total offense (391.9 YPG) and passing offense (266.3 YPG). So, despite the speculations, Jerry and Stephen Jones did not have any intention of parting ways with Pickens. While the saga seems to be reaching its end, there still remain some unanswered questions.

Will George Pickens receive a long-term deal?

Stephen Jones’ answer on George Pickens’ future has made a lot of fans sigh in relief. With Dak Prescott at the helm, the wide receiver duo will still be active in 2026. But there is a hidden twist beneath all these. What will happen to Pickens’ long-term deal? When the free agency chatter began, people expected Jerry Jones to give Pickens a long-term contract, especially after his performance in 2025.

But there’s no news of the owner speaking about anything long-term. For now, he will be playing under the franchise tag. Once the season ends, the situation may flip once again. At that point, a long-term contract will be the only solution for them to keep him. Maybe the owners want to see how he performs in the upcoming year, and based on it, they will offer him a contract.

The franchise tag is also a clever move by the Cowboys’ owner. They have spent almost $30 million over their cap space. So, providing a long-term contract could have made things ugly. Coming back to the franchise tag, it has potentially put the matter at ease. Moreover, they will also be looking to rebuild their defense. The franchise was one of the worst teams in the league when it came to defense. Splashing big money on an edge rusher and a safety is very much possible.

It remains to be seen what Pickens’ future holds. Will there be more twists, or will the Cowboys finally address the long-term situation as well?