Cowboys Announce Historic News on Micah Parsons’ Record Amid Public Tensions With Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys just lost 34-17 to the New York Giants in Week 18, officially ending their 2025 campaign with a brutal loss. But it wasn’t without a few historic milestones of its own. And the biggest came from a defender who just matched a Micah Parsons record.

“Jadeveon Clowney has 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery today,” Wrote the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations handle on X. “He is the sixth Cowboys since 1982 – first since Micah Parsons in 2023 against the N.Y. Jets – to achieve this feat.”

But Clowney didn’t stop there. He added one more sack to his Week 18 box score, along with 6 tackles, and three quarterback hits. For a defense that ranks at the bottom of the barrel in the league, this was certainly a refreshing update.

Stay tuned, this story is developing…