Cowboys Announce Historic News on Micah Parsons’ Record Amid Public Tensions With Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys just lost 34-17 to the New York Giants in Week 18, officially ending their 2025 campaign with a brutal loss. But it wasn’t without a few historic milestones of its own. And the biggest came from a defender who just matched a Micah Parsons record.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
“Jadeveon Clowney has 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery today,” Wrote the Dallas Cowboys Public Relations handle on X. “He is the sixth Cowboys since 1982 – first since Micah Parsons in 2023 against the N.Y. Jets – to achieve this feat.”
But Clowney didn’t stop there. He added one more sack to his Week 18 box score, along with 6 tackles, and three quarterback hits. For a defense that ranks at the bottom of the barrel in the league, this was certainly a refreshing update.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jadeveon Clowney has 2.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery today. He is the sixth Cowboy since 1982 – first since Micah Parsons in 2023 against the N.Y. Jets – to achieve the feat.
— Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 4, 2026
Stay tuned, this story is developing…
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT