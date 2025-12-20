Cowboys Announce Major Trevon Diggs News For Chargers Game After Jerry Jones’ Statement on CB’s Exit

After Week 18, the Cowboys will be heading back home, as the Lions and Vikings have dashed their playoff hopes. While everything is in shambles in Dallas, they have received mixed news following the Friday practice session. Fortunately, there is some good news for them. Cornerback Trevon Diggs is set to return on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Trevon Diggs has been activated from IR to the #Cowboys 53-man roster,” wrote Patrik [No C] Walker on Twitter, via dallascowboys.com. He will start against the Chargers.”

The cornerback’s return will definitely spread the positive vibes throughout the Cowboys locker room.

It has been nine weeks since the fans last saw him enter the gridiron. Having played in Week 6 against the Panthers, he suffered a concussion ahead of Week 7. He sustained an in-home accident, but did not reveal the circumstances of how it occurred.

“Accidents happen all the time.” – This is the only thing he had to say regarding the incident.

The IR became his permanent home, and at one point, it even looked like the season was over for him. Post Week 15, he defied all odds to cross his name off the IR.

The CB did not have a remarkable season as such, with no sacks and forced fumbles. But the fact that he will return can be viewed as a positive sign in the Cowboys’ locker room.

That was the positive side of the mixed news; the other side involves Jerry Jones speaking about the CB’s exit.

