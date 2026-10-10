Cowboys Announce Major Update on CeeDee Lamb & 4 Others After Multiple Injuries Against Buccaneers

The dust has yet to settle on the Dallas Cowboys‘ embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And they are going to face the Green Bay Packers next, creating an air of concern among fans. The Cowboys were also down some important players after the Tampa Bay game, who should be able to come back for the upcoming matchup.

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“Cowboys S Alijah Clark (hamstring) is the only injury that looks like it’ll require a recovery process, per HC Brian Schottenheimer,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris said on X. “LT Tyler Guyton (back), WR CeeDee Lamb (quad), CB Ameer Speed (thumb) and CB Joey Porter Jr. (illness) are all OK.”

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Dallas Cowboys safety Alijah Clark suffered a hamstring injury during the Buccaneers game and did not return. Schottenheimer described him as day-to-day. His absence complicates things at safety, where Dallas are already missing P.J. Locke and Jalen Thompson. Both are on injured reserve.

Then there’s CeeDee Lamb, who left the Cowboys’ game against the Buccaneers in the fourth quarter with what is now reported as a “quad bruise.” He tried to return but played just one snap before heading back to the sideline. Lamb only recorded two catches for nine yards on Thursday.

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The good news, per Ian Rapoport, is that the WR’s injury is not serious.

Tyler Guyton left the game against the Buccaneers and was replaced by offensive tackle Broderick Jones. Schottenheimer said that Guyton’s X-rays came back negative, which means there’s no reason to worry. However, he was to undergo more examinations on Friday.

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Dallas Cowboys cornerback Joey Porter Jr., who came to the team by way of a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, was expected to play his second game on Thursday. However, he fell sick before kickoff. Schottenheimer said Porter’s condition had become “significantly worse” after trainers had treated him. The cornerback was eventually turned inactive and was sent home.

Porter was seen leaving the Cowboys stadium, and he was also reported to have vomited. Mike Garofolo claimed that the CB had contracted a virus.

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The injury statuses are far from the only thing on the Cowboys’ plate after the humiliating loss to the Buccaneers. Now slated to face off against the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys have to work on their issues.

Cowboys turned in an uncharacteristically bad night against the Buccaneers

The Cowboys clearly struggled against the Bucs on both sides of the ball.

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Dallas threw for 316 yards, but quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions, and the team fumbled once. The Cowboys also managed just 50 rushing yards on 13 attempts, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. They converted only four of 10 third downs.

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Tampa Bay pressured Prescott on roughly 40% of snaps and blitzed on about 42% of snaps, per SumerSports. The Cowboys should have had this one in the bag. But the Bucs defense showed up strong and took advantage of the offensive mistakes.

For example, the Cowboys still had some fighting chance in their final possession. Dak Prescott fired a pass at tight end Jake Ferguson. But the latter couldn’t catch it, and the ball bounced off him and landed in Bucs linebacker Alex Anzalone’s hands for an interception.

The defense had a tough time too, as the Buccaneers controlled the clock for 39 minutes and 21 seconds, nearly twice Dallas’ 20 minutes and 39 seconds of possession. This embarrassing loss didn’t sit well with Jerry Jones, as he clearly expressed his disappointment.

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“Extraordinarily, extraordinarily disappointed,” Jerry Jones said to the reporters after the game. “Really do need to get it done when it’s there to take. They were basically very physical; I thought both their fronts, really surprised at how well they ran the ball.”

He also praised the Buccaneers for their performance.

“Their staff, their quarterback, all their players, have got a great victory here tonight,” Jones said. “It was a tough loss for us.”

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Now, with the team’s record falling behind this season, it will be interesting to see what Jerry Jones and the team do in future games.