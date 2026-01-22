Cowboys Announce News On Dak Prescott Amid Jerry Jones’ $160M Headache

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott answered durability doubts with a complete 17-game season.

Prescott’s production climbed even as Dallas stalled in the standings.

Jerry Jones’ financial margin tightened as Prescott’s leverage grew.

The Dallas Cowboys did not have a season to remember after making it two consecutive seasons with a postseason nod. However, the same thing cannot be said for their franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott. Prescott produced one of the best seasons of his career. Subsequently, the Cowboys announced staggering news about the quarterback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“QB1 has been named a finalist for the Comeback Player of the Year Award 👏,” the official Instagram page of the Dallas Cowboys posted.

Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2024 season. In an attempt to escape pressure, he injured his hamstring, leaving it partially torn. The injury took him out for nine months, as he underwent surgery and recovery. Fast forward to 2025, the four-time Pro Bowler produced magic numbers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 17 games, he had a 67.3% pass completion rate, covering 4,552 passing yards (3rd) and scoring 30 touchdowns. He boasted an average passer rating of 99.5. To add a cherry on top, Prescott (35,989 yards) also surpassed Tony Romo (34,183 yards) as the Cowboys’ all-time passing leader.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

This is not the first time that Prescott has been a finalist for the NFL Comeback of the Year Award. He was nominated for the award in 2021, but narrowly missed it to Joe Burrow. His season-ending ankle injury in 2020 saw him miss 11 games. But in 2021, he came back with an almost 69% pass completion rate for 4,449 passing yards and 3 touchdowns, earning him the nomination. That season, the franchise made it to the playoffs, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Missing accolades is also not new for him. He was the runner-up in the 2023 MVP title race, behind Lamar Jackson. There is only one player in the Cowboys’ history to win the NFL Comeback of the Year Award. Pro Bowler Greg Ellis won the award in the 2007 season with 12.5 sacks. The previous season, he suffered a torn Achilles, which ultimately benefited him. While there are heavy expectations from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys are on the verge of facing a major dilemma with the quarterback.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Dak Prescott’s cap hit may pose a problem for Jerry Jones

The Cowboys drafted Prescott in 2016, and in 2024, the franchise offered him a four-year contract extension valued at $240 million. In 2026, his base salary will be $40 million. However, his cap hit is what brings a problem for Jerry Jones and the Cowboys.

His combined cap hit for 2027 and 2028 is projected at $160 million ($75 million and $85 million). But Dallas is already over their estimated cap space, lying between $295 and $305 million. They need to clear out almost $30 million to get within the legal bracket. With them being over budget, they cannot fully convert Prescott’s full salary of $40 million. It will burden them further, extending the $160 million cap hit.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and general manager Jerry Jones stands on the field prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0011

The franchise can open up almost $100 million by reshaping the deals of star players such as Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Smith, and a few more. So, it can be a good place to start. But it will also push $8 million into the cap hit from 2027 to 2031.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the 2025 NFL Comeback of the Year finalist is not the only headache for the owner. The Cowboys have to deal with 22 free agents, 15-16 of whom are reportedly unrestricted. Among them is George Pickens, who has been one of the top offensive performers of the season. He recorded 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. His rookie contract is up, and he may demand a huge contract after such a performance.

“I think I need $140 million if I’m George Pickens,” said Gavin Dawson on 105.3 The Fan on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

With money being a major issue in Dallas, Jones should delay things, especially since other franchises are eyeing an explosive WR like Pickens. It will be interesting to see how he deals with the situation. Also, whether Prescott finally wins the NFL Comeback of the Year.