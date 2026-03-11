Cowboys Announce Signing of Chargers Defender Hours After Restructuring Kenny Clark’s Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones bolsters defensive line after Cowboys’ defensive struggles last season

Dallas signs young Chargers player to one-year $3M deal

Kenny Clark restructure frees about $8.8M

Jerry Jones wasted little time putting newly created cap space to work. After restructuring Kenny Clark’s contract to open financial flexibility, the Dallas Cowboys quickly moved to reinforce the defensive line. Inspired by the Chargers’ playoff run, Dallas seems to have made its move to add fresh depth to the unit in a matter of hours, all the way from the City of Angels.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We have agreed to terms with DT Otito Ogbonnia,” the IG caption read.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Ogbonnia joins Dallas on a one-year, $3 million deal, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo. The former fifth-round pick out of UCLA spent four seasons with Los Angeles before moving to Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his time with the Chargers, Ogbonnia played 41 games and started 20 of them. He mainly served in a rotational role, recording 82 tackles, four tackles for loss, and half a sack.

In 2024, Ogbonnia started every game for Los Angeles. However, in 2025, he appeared as a reserve in nine games. Despite injuries, he proved to be a solid run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line. With his talent being very much visible, Jerry Jones’ franchise believes the player can shine in Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys’ defensive line now includes Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, and Solomon Thomas. Adding Ogbonnia gives depth and experience to the unit, especially in short-yardage situations.

Dallas has also added safety Jalen Thompson, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, and safety P.J. Locke to strengthen the roster. Ogbonnia provides rotation and experience to an already strong interior line.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the departure of Micah Parsons last year, the franchise certainly struggled despite receiving a veteran Clark from the Green Bay Packers. After leaking over 30 points per game, it was clear that a change was needed.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326.

Combined with other offseason additions, it’s clear that Jerry Jones is serious about improving their defense and getting ready for a stronger season. These moves show that Dallas isn’t just signing players, they’re also making smart financial moves to stay competitive this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Restructuring Kenny Clark’s contract opens cap space for the Cowboys

The Cowboys made room for Ogbonnia by restructuring Kenny Clark’s contract. Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins shared on X on Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys had signed defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia, reporting the news hours before the team officially announced the agreement on their social media.

“Cowboys move Kenny Clark’s $11 mil roster bonus to signing bonus to free a little over than $8 mil in space,” the X post read. “Normal procedure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

They converted his $11 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, freeing about $8.8 million in cap space. Before the move, Dallas was $15.4 million over the cap. This year, Jerry Jones has said he’s willing to spend more money in free agency than in past years to improve the defense.

“I look at where we are with Dak, and I look at some of the pluses on our front,” Jones said. “I want to do everything we possibly can to stop somebody, and to win more third downs than we did last year. That would be the area where you would see me bust the budget.”

So far, the Cowboys have also signed Sam Williams to a one-year deal and traded a 2027 late-round pick for Rashan Gary. They were reportedly in the mix for linebacker Nakobe Dean as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogbonnia signing shows Dallas is committed to improving its defensive line. With depth and key players in place, the Cowboys are working to build a stronger defense for the upcoming season. Fans can expect more changes as the Cowboys aim to strengthen their roster and make a bigger push next season.