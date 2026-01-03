Cowboys Announce Trevon Diggs’ Replacement After Jerry Jones Addressed His Departure

The Dallas Cowboys are playing for pride. But after cornerback Trevon Diggs’ release, the depth at corner would have been tested in their Week 18 clash with the New York Giants. To that effect, they’ve made a major move to shore up the cornerback room.

The Cowboys have just activated cornerback Josh Butler from the reserve/injured list and designated him to return. This is just one of the major moves they’ve made to shore up their defense for their final game of the season.

