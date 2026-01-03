brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Cowboys Announce Trevon Diggs’ Replacement After Jerry Jones Addressed His Departure

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 3, 2026 | 1:16 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Cowboys Announce Trevon Diggs’ Replacement After Jerry Jones Addressed His Departure

ByUtsav Jain

Jan 3, 2026 | 1:16 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Dallas Cowboys are playing for pride. But after cornerback Trevon Diggs’ release, the depth at corner would have been tested in their Week 18 clash with the New York Giants. To that effect, they’ve made a major move to shore up the cornerback room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Cowboys have just activated cornerback Josh Butler from the reserve/injured list and designated him to return. This is just one of the major moves they’ve made to shore up their defense for their final game of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned, this story is developing…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved