Cowboys Announce $28M Decision for Brandon Aubrey After Trade Deadline Passes

With a 96.9% extra point success rate and three consecutive All-Pro selections, there was hardly any doubt that the Dallas Cowboys would let placekicker Brandon Aubrey leave. In early March, Aubrey became a restricted free agent. The Cowboys placed a second-round tender on Aubrey on March 7, 2026. But on April 20, the franchise offered him a contract extension, putting an end to the saga.

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“Sources: There is a new highest-paid kicker in the NFL, as the #Cowboys and All-Pro Brandon Aubrey have a deal,” reported Ian Rapoport on X. “Aubrey gets a 4-year, $28M, record-setting extension with $20M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by agents Todd France and AJ Stevens of @AthletesFirst.”

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Aubrey will be getting $28 million over the next four years. Out of the $28 million, $20 million is guaranteed, with his average annual salary being $7 million. This contract made him the highest-paid placekicker in the NFL. Previously, it was Ka’imi Fairbairn of the Houston Texans who briefly held the second-highest AAV at $6.5 million after signing an extension in March 2026. And before him, it was Kansas City Chiefs‘ placekicker Harrison Butker. He received a $25.6 million contract, which came down to $6.4 million annually.

From the contract, it is pretty clear that the Cowboys did not want to lose one of the best players on the roster. Initially, it was reported that Aubrey was looking for an average salary of $10 million. But the Cowboys did not venture that way. Instead, they offered him a second-round $5.76 million tender.

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And through that offer, he was able to seek offers from other franchises. But it gave the Cowboys the right to match the offer. There was a deadline for other franchises to submit offer sheets for the placekicker. However, it expired on April 18, and following that, the Cowboys re-signed. Now, he is a Cowboys player until the 2029 season. Both Jerry Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke very highly of the placekicker during the NFL Combine.

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Brandon Aubrey is a respected figure in the Dallas Cowboys

Last season, he scored 36 field goals in 42 attempts and made 47 of 48 extra points. Besides that, he holds multiple NFL records, like making the most consecutive 50+ yard field goals (10) in 2023. Based on such a performance, there was no way Jerry Jones would have let him leave, especially since he thinks the placekicker is “outstanding.”

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“I think he’s outstanding,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said of Aubrey at the NFL Combine. “Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us.”

Aubrey made three 60+ yard field goals last season and scored three 50+ yard field goals against the Detroit Lions. Both of them are NFL records. So, the three-time All-Pro is very much an “outstanding” player, and Jones is happy to have him retained in Dallas. Similarly, head coach Brian Schottenheimer also thinks highly of Aubrey.

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“When you build the right culture here, the players want to stay,” Schottenheimer said of Aubrey at the NFL Combine. “Players want to be here. And so, as the negotiation and the business side of it happen, the good thing for me, and the good thing for us — the Cowboys Organization — is knowing that Brandon doesn’t want to go anywhere.”

He believed that the placekicker wanted to stay in Dallas, and that is what happened. They have one of the best placekickers in the league, and that solves one of their many roster-building problems. He will join running back Javonte Williams and defensive end Sam Williams, who also re-signed earlier this year.