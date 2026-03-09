Cowboys Aren’t Sold on Trey Hendrickson as National Reporter Confirms Jerry Jones’ Free Agency Plans

The Dallas Cowboys are moving to a new strategy under a new defensive coordinator. And now, word is that the team may not be too keen on signing free agent defensive end Trey Hendrickson, given that they already have several players for that position. The NFL Network’s Jane Slater recently cleared the air about the Cowboys’ interest in the four-time Pro Bowler.

“I was told “not necessarily” but I do believe they will explore it,” noted Jane on X. “Right now they have 3 guys that basically play the same position as they go from 4-3 to 3-4. Osa would need to step in and play a 4i he’s young and athletic.”

Trey Hendrickson played for the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons, winning Pro-Bowler honors four consecutive times. But they are parting ways this off-season.

The 31-year-old is set to hit the free agency, making him one of the top prospects for NFL teams. Considering how poorly the Cowboys’ defense fared in 2025, he naturally emerged as one of the first names to be linked, especially after Maxx Crosby went to the Ravens amid Dallas links.

Conceding a total of 511 points, the Cowboys’ defense was ranked last (32nd), while they acquired the same position, allowing 30.1 points per game during the 2025 campaign. Jerry Jones realized that bold changes were required to revitalize the team’s struggling defense, and Christian Parker was hired as the new DC, replacing Matt Eberflus.

Under Parker, the franchise is set to transition to a new 3-4 base defense, shifting away from the longstanding 4-3 scheme that had been followed since 2014. With that change, the Cowboys now have options like Kenny Clark, Osa Odighizuwa, and Quinnen Williams for the nose tackle position, eliminating the need to invest in an expensive Trey Hendrickson altogether.

Moreover, the Bengals star is 31 and missed the majority of the 2025 campaign after a hip injury, making it another possible contributing factor to the decision. However, Jerry Jones might look for other possible options in free agency.

Jerry Jones’ free agency plan is to be “aggressive”

The Dallas Cowboys ended the 2025 season with a 7-9 regular season, failing to reach the postseason. While they showed excellent efficiency and firepower throughout the season, the defense was unable to step up, which was a primary reason the team missed the qualifying bus.

To fix the imbalance, Jerry Jones has already stated that he plans to be aggressive in the free agency, which officially opens at 4 p.m ET on March 11. In addition, Jane Slater made a similar remark in the same tweet.

‘I do believe they have some other FA they will be aggressive on here next week,’ said the NFL Network reporter.

As Trey is seemingly out of the picture, the Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke, the Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, the New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor, and the Seattle Seahawks’ Super Bowl-winning cornerback Riq Woolen could be the premium defensive options from free agency this year. After locking in their preferred defensive prospects, Jones would not shy away from adding more firepower to the offense, turning them into a Super Bowl–winning caliber side.