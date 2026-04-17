Arlington Mayor Responsible for Bringing Cowboys Passes Away at 87

Essentials Inside The Story A visionary leader who reshaped the Dallas Cowboys' future passed away

His impact still looms large over the franchise's home

The story behind AT&T Stadium reveals a bold decision that changed everything

The Dallas Cowboys have incurred a massive loss as the man behind the franchise’s move to Arlington, and a key driving force behind the iconic AT&T Stadium, has passed away. America’s Team has been one of the most iconic franchises in NFL history; however, the Jerry Jones-owned team was missing its crown jewel. Here stepped in the Arlington mayor, who brought the Cowboys to the city and laid the foundation stones for AT&T Stadium. But at 87, this visionary public servant has passed away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Today, the City of Arlington pauses to reflect on the life and service of former Mayor Dr. Robert N. Cluck, M.D., a transformative leader whose vision helped reshape the city’s skyline and bolster its economic strength,” the city of Arlington’s website confirmed. “Dr. Cluck, who was elected to two terms on Arlington City Council before serving as mayor from 2003 to 2015, passed away on April 14, 2026. He was 87.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Robert Cluck, a native of Cisco, Texas, born March 20, 1939, obtained a bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University and a medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. His medical training was finished at North Texas hospitals, after which he became a general medical officer in the U.S. Air Force in the Philippines during the Vietnam War.

Cluck continued his private practice for nearly two decades as an obstetrician-gynecologist in Arlington. He later took up leadership roles in local health systems and worked as a medical director and hospital executive while continuing his civic work. Then, in 2001, came a conversation that immortalized Robert Cluck as a trailblazer for the city’s socio-economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robert Cluck reached out to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones amid rumors about the franchise considering a new location and led the charge to bring America’s Team to Arlington. He also pitched the new AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys’ new home. Before this move, the Cowboys played in Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas, a suburb west of Dallas. Then, six years into his tenure as the city’s mayor, the Cowboys completed their move to Arlington in 2009 with the opening of AT&T Stadium.

To commemorate his efforts in this historic move, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones named the venue’s atrium the Mayor Robert N. Cluck Atrium in his honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Standing on his shoulders gave us such strength that he believes in us so much that he would ask his constituents and the great people of Arlington to be with us,” Jones said as he honored Cluck in 2015. “I can truthfully say, Bob, as we call this atrium the Bob Cluck Atrium, there would be no atrium if it weren’t for Bob Cluck.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside this decision, Cluck played a key role in major developments, including the Arlington Highlands shopping center, the Viridian master-planned community, and the revitalization of downtown Arlington.

Now, after his passing at 87, the former Arlington mayor is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters Katherine Cluck Williams and Jennifer Cluck Bills; son Robert Cluck III; and four grandchildren. Similarly, the city of Arlington has taken a significant step in continuing Cluck’s legacy, with current Mayor Jim Ross confirming a significant step towards the future of the Cowboys and AT&T Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arlington Mayor confirms significant decision regarding the Cowboys’ home

Ahead of the 2026 season, the Dallas Cowboys received a major update about the franchise’s home in Arlington. America’s Team has struggled to perform at the highest level, with the Cowboys struggling to make the playoffs for the last two seasons and extending the Super Bowl drought to 30 years this season. Despite these struggles, the franchise has grown into one of the biggest sporting organizations, with a valuation of $13 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city of Arlington has extended its commitment to the team by extending its lease at the AT&T Stadium. The original lease was set to expire in 2039, but will be extended by 16 years, according to Mayor Ross.

“A huge project that will hit the agenda next week is that we’re extending the Cowboys’ lease here in Arlington to 2055,” Ross said, as per the Star-Telegram. “That is a phenomenal deal, because that means the small businesses around the entertainment district, and everybody else, have now 30 more years of having the Cowboys here in Tarrant County and the Cowboys here in Arlington. We are super stoked about what’s going on, and we have tremendous momentum.”

With the Cowboys continuing to play at AT&T Stadium, America’s Team has a chance to further honor the late Robert Cluck by bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in the 2026 season, ending the franchise’s three-decade-long wait.