Arlington Mayor Makes Surprise Announcement on Cowboys & AT&T Stadium’s Future in Dallas

Essentials Inside The Story A major decision involving the Dallas Cowboys and AT&T Stadium could secure the franchise's long-term future in Arlington

This could impact not just the team but the entire local ecosystem around it

The stadium itself is stepping onto a much bigger stage

Despite their 30-year Lombardi Trophy wait, the Dallas Cowboys have been one of the biggest teams in the NFL. However, after back-to-back disappointing seasons, a critical lease situation regarding the franchise’s home, AT&T Stadium, has been quietly unfolding. Addressing the issue, Arlington’s mayor has stepped forward with a surprising announcement that could define the Cowboys’ future in the city for years to come.

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“A huge project that will hit the agenda next week is that we’re extending the Cowboys’ lease here in Arlington to 2055. That is a phenomenal deal, because that means the small businesses around the entertainment district, and everybody else, have now 30 more years of having the Cowboys here in Tarrant County and the Cowboys here in Arlington. We are super stoked about what’s going on, and we have tremendous momentum.”

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With this decision, the Dallas Cowboys will continue playing at the AT&T Stadium until 2055. This announcement came as a surprise, as the original lease was set to expire in 2039, but will be extended by 16 years.

The grand arena in Arlington, Texas, which is west of Dallas, has been the home of the Dallas Cowboys since 2009, before which America’s Team played in Texas Stadium.

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However, after spending 38 seasons in Irving, Texas, team owner Jerry Jones built a grander home for the Cowboys in Arlington, which instantly turned it into a spectacle. So far, the Cowboys have done well at home since the stadium opened, recording 80 wins out of 138 games. America’s Team also recorded its only tie at AT&T Stadium this past season against the Green Bay Packers.

With Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys hoping to continue adding far more wins, the AT&T Stadium is gearing up for a new challenge ahead of the 2026 season. With the FIFA World Cup coming back to the USA after 1994, the Arlington monument will host some of the best soccer stars in the world this summer.

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AT&T Stadium to host 9 games during FIFA World Cup 2026

Alongside the NFL, AT&T Stadium has hosted national sporting events like the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2010, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2014, a College Football Playoff national championship game in 2015, and has become the permanent home of the Cotton Bowl since 2010. However, during this upcoming summer, the home of the Cowboys will be hosting one of the biggest global sporting events with the FIFA World Cup coming stateside.

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AT&T Stadium, which will be referred to as Dallas Stadium during the tournament, will host five group stage matches. The first game will be a June 14 clash between the Netherlands and Japan. Then England will battle Croatia on June 17, followed by the World Champions Argentina facing Austria on June 22.

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Japan will be back in Arlington to face Sweden on June 25, and before Jordan-Argentina on June 27, to close out the group stage at the venue. The stadium will also host four knockout matches, starting with two round-of-32 games on June 30 and July 3, followed by a round-of-16 match on July 6 and a semifinal on July 14.

With AT&T Stadium continuing to grow its global standing as one of the most desirable sports venues around the globe, the Cowboys faithful will hope that Jerry Jones and Co. can finally bring a Lombardi Trophy to this new home in 2026.