Backlash Mounts Over Brian Schottenheimer’s Ego as Cowboys HC Refuses to Give Up Play Calling

Matt Nagy was the Chicago Bears’ offensive mastermind on paper, an Andy Reid disciple who built his reputation on calling plays. Then the offense sputtered and Chicago’s season slid, and he eventually handed the play sheet to someone else. For many critics, it came too late to save his tenure. Now, the Dallas Cowboys fans are watching head coach Brian Schottenheimer and wondering if he’ll learn from that lesson before the damage is done.

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“No, absolutely not,” Schottenheimer said about giving up play-calling duties on 105.3 The FAN, per Cowboys reporter Nick Harris.

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When Brian Schottenheimer served as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2023 & 2024, he did not call the plays. Instead, former head coach Mike McCarthy handled the play sheet.

However, when McCarthy departed and Schottenheimer was promoted to head coach in January 2025, team owner Jerry Jones made it a non-negotiable condition that Schottenheimer take over down-by-down play-calling duties.

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“We wanted Brian to call the plays…I believe, if he doesn’t call the plays, he’s probably not with the Cowboys,” Jones said last year.

However, after leading one of the league’s top offenses in 2025, Brian Schottenheimer’s unit has suddenly flatlined. The criticism reached a boiling point after consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers, where the offense scored just 29 total points combined.

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This also marks the first time since the Jason Garrett era that the Dallas Cowboys have scored fewer than 20 points in consecutive games with a healthy Dak Prescott. Despite that, Schottenheimer appears confident in his ability to manage the Cowboys’ play-calling duties.

“At the end of the day, I have incredible confidence in our offense. I think, again, we have not played well the last 2 weeks,” Schottenheimer said on 105.3 The FAN. “We understand a lot of the reasons why, have addressed a lot of the reasons why, but again, we haven’t changed who we are.

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“We’re still a good, explosive offense with weapons. We can hurt you a lot of different ways. Certainly, have not lost the ability to call plays. I’m an elite play caller in this league, and I think it can turn around quickly.”

However, the netizens and fans aren’t buying into the promise that the 2nd-year NFL head coach is providing.

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“Lmao get those mock drafts ready,” a user wrote on Harris’ X post.

“Welp that pride officially seals it can’t get out of his own way,” added another.

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“Every Sunday we finna see this with his a– playcalling burn the whole franchise down bruh,” another netizen noted how such decisions can negatively impact the Cowboys.

“This dudes got a f——g ego,” a fan commented, and felt Schottenheimer is too proud to leave his position.

“He called himself an ‘elite play caller’ in the interview! We’re screwed. Another 10 years of borderline good but often underachieving offensive play,” and lastly, a netizen felt such attitude might lead to another decade-long drought for the Cowboys.

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The Dallas Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in the 1995 season. However, since then, the franchise is still searching for its sixth Lombardi. Before the 2026 season began, Brian Schottenheimer and Co. appeared confident to finally end their drought.

However, so far, they stand at a 2-4 record, and it will be interesting how Schottenheimer leads the franchise while uproar against his play-calling keeps growing.