Cowboys’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Jerry Jones Picking LSU CB & Georgia LB in 1st Round

Essentials Inside The Story
- Two first-round picks could reshape Dallas’ defensive identity
- One position could force an early, risky decision
- Protecting Dak Prescott quietly looms as a must-fix issue
Another difficult season has the Dallas Cowboys looking to the NFL Draft to rebuild. Thanks to Micah Parsons’ blockbuster trade to Green Bay, they have the first-round firepower to make significant changes. It is the first time since 2008 that the team heads to the draft with two first-round selections.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
The Cowboys enter the draft with a clear mandate: rebuild the back seven.
The team also needs to fix holes at cornerback and linebacker that were glaringly obvious all year and find protection on the edge for quarterback Dak Prescott.
ADVERTISEMENT
Dallas Cowboys’ Needs
Cornerback
The position was a sore spot even before Dallas cut former starter Trevon Diggs prior to the season finale. DaRon Bland is currently at outside corner, but he’s better off as a nickel back.
ADVERTISEMENT
Once-promising rookie Shavon Revel started five games late in the season after tearing a knee ligament in college, and is still an unknown commodity.
ADVERTISEMENT
Linebacker
Kenneth Murray Jr. and Logan Wilson, both acquired by trades, played terribly last season, while fifth-round draft pick Shemar James played like a fifth-round draft pick. Sixth-year veteran DeMarvion Overshown has been solid, yet he struggled with injury last season.
Top Stories
Andy Reid Announces Double Firing Decision as Patrick Mahomes Outlines Ideal Chiefs OC
Russell Wilson Announces New Citizenship Plans Away From America as Giants QB Makes Career Decision
Travis Kelce Announces New Career Move Away From Chiefs After Confirming Retirement Stance
Does John Harbaugh’s Hiring Spell Bad News for Cam Skattebo After Misusing Derrick Henry at Ravens?
Baltimore Ravens Make Mike McDaniel Announcement as Fired John Harbaugh Accepts Giants Job
Edge Rusher
Marshawn Kneeland tragically took his life in the middle of the 2025 season, which dug a deep hole for the team, emotionally as much as anything else.
ADVERTISEMENT
Veteran Jadeveon Clowney would like to return after a solid season, while second-round pick Donovan Ezeiruaku finished the season with just two sacks.
With these pressing needs in mind, here’s a look at a possible scenario for the Cowboys’ early-round picks.
ADVERTISEMENT
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Mansoor Delane/CB/LSU
Sonny Styles would receive consideration at this spot, but the cornerback spot is thin at the top of the draft, and Delane is the best at the position. Considering the depth of off-ball linebackers in the draft, Dallas can afford to wait until its second first-round pick to address the position.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 1: CJ Allen/LB/Georgia
There’s a good chance Allen is gone before the Cowboys’ second pick in the first round, the 20th selection. Yet he’s a natural fit if still available. If they take Styles with their first selection, then this pick could be one of two corners, Avieon Terrell or Jermod McCoy.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 4: Aamil Wagner/T/Notre Dame
There’s some thought that right tackle Terence Steele could be released in the offseason. He signed a five-year contract extension in 2023, but he has no guaranteed money left on his deal and has played well below expectations. Wagner is an athletic right tackle with a large upside.
ADVERTISEMENT
ROUND 5: Anto Saka/Edge/Northwestern
After a disappointing season in which he struggled with injury, Saka made the strange decision to enter the draft. Based on the 2024 film, he proved to be a very explosive and athletic edge rusher.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT