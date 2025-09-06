Bittersweet Moment for Dak Prescott & Family While Cowboys QB’s Future Wife Sarah Returns to Old Habits

It’s been a memorable offseason for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos. The couple welcomed their second child, Aurora Rayne, on May 22, 2025, and Prescott shared the joyful news days later on Instagram. “Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created,” he wrote. The Cowboys QB and his future wife have continued to share their family’s milestones online, showing the softer, more personal side of Prescott away from football.

But this week, the family’s joy was tinged with something heavier. Sarah shared a snap of MJ in her Instagram story, celebrating “Grandma Peggy’s Heavenly birthday.” For Dak, it was more than just another post. It was a reminder of the woman who shaped him, even though she’s no longer here.

Peggy Prescott passed away in 2013 from colon cancer, a loss that left an enduring mark on her son. Dak has long carried her memory publicly, from charitable work around cancer awareness to symbolic gestures on the field. During Thursday night’s season opener against the Eagles, he wore wrist tape scrawled with “Happy Birthday Mom!” It was a simple but powerful tribute to what would’ve been Peggy’s 64th birthday.

For fans watching, it was a bittersweet contrast: the thrill of NFL kickoff alongside Prescott’s quiet personal homage. Ramos’s post, showing their daughter linked to a grandmother she’ll never meet, carried its own emotional weight. It showed how Peggy’s presence still lingers in the family’s story, woven into the way Dak’s parents and the values he passes down.

Beyond the tributes, Sarah herself has been navigating her own new chapter. Since Aurora’s birth, she’s been more open about changes in her lifestyle, balancing motherhood, health, and the demands of being engaged to one of the league’s biggest stars.

Sarah Jane Ramos Returns to Workouts in Vikings Purple

Sarah may have teased fans with the Minnesota Vikings–purple fit. But her real statement wasn’t about football colors. It was about stepping back into the fitness world she had built long before her life with Dak Prescott went public. For a new mother of two, that gym mirror selfie carried the weight of routine, resilience, and self-identity… Not just the fun of a game-day flex.

Her return to wellness runs parallel to Prescott’s own grind heading into his 10th NFL season. Just as Dak balances leadership under center with life as a dad, Ramos is rediscovering her rhythm beyond late-night feedings. Training camp had already given a glimpse of her playful side as she dressed up as a cowboy alongside her daughter, MJ. But the gym post revealed a quieter kind of discipline. One that will carry her through the season as much as any sideline outfit.

In its own way, Ramos’ purple gear marked more than a misstep in wardrobe… It was all about her balancing act. And while fans know she’ll eventually swap in Cowboys colors under the lights, the bigger picture is about how she continues to carve her own space.