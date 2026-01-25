Latest
Cowboys Blocks Eagles' Attempt to Poach Dallas Coach After Jerry Jones Hired Christian Parker – Report

By Shubhi Rathore

Jan 25, 2026

Cowboys Blocks Eagles’ Attempt to Poach Dallas Coach After Jerry Jones Hired Christian Parker – Report

ByShubhi Rathore

Jan 25, 2026 | 1:12 PM EST

If there’s one thing the Cowboys were good at this season, it was their offense. Meanwhile, the Super Bowl champs from last season were the complete opposite of that on the offensive side of the ball. To improve that weakness, they eyed a Cowboys coach. But Jerry Jones’ team said, ‘Not on my watch, Philly.’

The Eagles requested to interview Cowboys OC Klayton Adams for their offensive coordinator job but Dallas blocked the request, per league sources. Dallas finished second in total offense and values Adams,” league sources tell ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Dallas’s decision comes days after the team hired Christian Parker, a move that reshaped its coaching staff during the current offseason.

This story is developing; stay tuned!

