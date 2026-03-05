Brandon Aubrey Calls Out Jerry Jones’ Contract Offer as Cowboys Kicker Makes Free Agency Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aubrey’s contract talks with the Cowboys are heating up ahead of free agency.

The star kicker addressed the situation publicly while negotiations continue.

Dallas still holds key leverage as both sides work toward a deal.

The Dallas Cowboys are prepared to make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in NFL history. So why is the star kicker publicly balking at the deal? Despite the offer, Aubrey and his camp believe the proposal still falls short of his market value. As free agency approaches, the Cowboys’ Pro Bowl kicker has made it clear he is willing to test the market rather than rush into a deal.

“Obviously, the tender is what the Cowboys have talked about, and it’s a good problem to have,” Aubrey told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News on Wednesday. “It’s a good amount of money, and it’s a big pay raise for me from before, but it’s not ideal for any player. So, we’ll see what happens. I’m excited to be in this position. It’s an opportunity for me just to be in this position, so I’m thankful for that.”

A few days ago, insider Todd Archer reported that Dallas plans to use a second-round tender on Aubrey, worth $5.81 million. That move would allow the Cowboys to match any outside deal he signs, and it would also bring back a second-round pick if they decline to match. At the same time, both sides continue to talk as free agency draws closer, with Jerry Jones confirming an offer is already on the table.

“I think he’s outstanding,” Jones said, per Tommy Yarrish of the team’s official website. “Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us. That’s a way of not trying to negotiate with anything I might say here, but we’ve got a good offer on the table for him.”

Dallas presented a deal that would have made Aubrey the league’s top-paid kicker, yet it remained under $7 million, according to Hoyt. On the other hand, Aubrey’s agent, Todd France, pushed for $10 million. For context, Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker currently earns $6.4 million per year.

Aubrey’s on-field performance provides significant leverage in these negotiations. The 30-year-old has earned Pro Bowl honors in all three seasons and owns an NFL record with six field goals from 60 yards or longer, including a 65-yard career best. Although he missed seven kicks in 2024 and six in 2025, most of those attempts came from beyond 50 yards.

Now, as negotiations continue, Aubrey also keeps a close eye on the market.

Brandon Aubrey is testing the market

As talks continue and Jerry Jones still holds the power to keep Brandon Aubrey in Dallas, the situation remains fluid. However, that leverage does not stop Aubrey and his agent, Todd France, from preparing for the open market on Monday. When reporters asked him about the idea of leaving America’s Team, Aubrey admitted his mind “has to” consider that path as he approaches his first trip through free agency.

“When you hit that restricted free agency, if you’re not testing the market, then you’re not doing what’s right for you and your family,” Aubrey said. “So you have to do that, if that’s what it comes to.”

This decision also carries personal weight. Aubrey shared that he and his wife, Jenn, have already talked through the possibility of a move as they prepare to welcome their second child in late June. He even reminded reporters at the TOCA Social opening that his first child arrived while the Cowboys were in training camp in Oxnard, California.

Still, he described the contract process as a waiting game and said he trusts France to manage expectations and handle the heavy lifting. At the NFL Combine, France indicated he was actively managing the situation.

“The NFL combine…where misinformation spreads like wildfire. Looking forward to my meeting with the Cowboys on the bus,” he posted, taking aim at rumors tied to the talks.

With the Cowboys holding the leverage of a restricted free agent tender and Aubrey armed with elite production, the coming days will determine if Dallas is willing to set a new market for kickers or risk letting a record-breaking weapon test his value elsewhere.