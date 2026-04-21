Brandon Aubrey Immediately Announces Next Career Goal After $28M Cowboys Contract

“BA!!!!! Lemme hold a light 100.” That was CeeDee Lamb’s playful reaction after Brandon Aubrey secured his historic extension with the Dallas Cowboys. And honestly, it made sense. With a 96.9% extra point success rate and three straight All-Pro nods, Dallas never really had a reason to let him walk.

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Now that the deal is locked in, Aubrey isn’t wasting time setting his next target.

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“My next goal is to make my next kick. It’s always going to be my goal is to make the next kick I have in front of me,” Aubrey said of the Dallas area. “So, whether that’s an extra point or 70-yard field goal … that’s the goal.”

While it sounds simple, bringing up a 70-yard kick can surprise people. But it doesn’t bother him one bit. The Cowboys kicker has already set the record for the most field goals over 60 yards in his career, with six, including an impressive 65-yarder that’s the best in franchise history.

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What’s even cooler is that some of those long kicks didn’t just barely make it. They actually sailed through the posts with plenty of room to spare. Because of this, the idea of a 70-yard kick doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore. If that chance comes up, Aubrey seems totally prepared to go for it.

His recent stats really show why everyone is excited about him. Last season, he made 36 out of 42 field goals and hit 47 of 48 extra points. Plus, he set a league record by making 10 kicks in a row from over 50 yards in 2023. With numbers like that, it was a no-brainer to keep him in Dallas. This confidence comes from the very top, too.

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“I think he’s outstanding,” Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said of Aubrey at the NFL Combine. “Love his story, love the fact that the story is with the Cowboys. We feel good that what we are talking about is an appreciation of what he can do for us.”

For now, Aubrey is embracing his new status as the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

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Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys PK Brandon Aubrey 17 kicksoff in the fourth quarter during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_038 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

“That means the world,” Aubrey said. “Because it just means people view me as a top player at my position. So I just have to keep going, keep proving those people correct, and find a way to win a lot of games.”

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And with that mindset, his next goal already feels within reach. Now, let’s look at his contract.

Cowboys announce Brandon Aubrey’s $28 million contract

Brandon Aubrey’s journey to a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys took some time, unfolding over several important weeks in March and April. At the start of March, he became a restricted free agent, and the Cowboys promptly put a second-round tender on him on March 7, 2026. As things progressed, the team stepped in again on April 20 to wrap up a long-term deal, putting any doubts to rest.

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“Sources: There is a new highest-paid kicker in the NFL, as the #Cowboys and All-Pro Brandon Aubrey have a deal,” reported Ian Rapoport on X. “Aubrey gets a 4-year, $28M, record-setting extension with $20M guaranteed in a deal negotiated by agents Todd France and AJ Stevens of @AthletesFirst.”

Aubrey will earn $28 million over four years, including $20 million guaranteed, which puts his annual value at $7 million. As a result, he now sits at the top of the kicker market, moving past Houston Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, who briefly held a $6.5 million average after his March 2026 deal.

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So, by offering a bigger contract, the Cowboys showed they were serious. Although Aubrey was hoping for an average of $10 million, Dallas started off carefully with a $5.76 million tender before finally meeting him halfway.

While that tender allowed Aubrey to look at other offers, it also kept the Cowboys in charge. But after the April 18 deadline came and went without any offers, the Cowboys acted fast to secure him.

Now that everything is finalized, he’ll be staying in Dallas until the end of the 2029 season, just like the title says.