Brandon Aubrey “Looks Destined” to Stay With Cowboys as Crucial Trade Deadline Approaches

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aubrey has until Friday to sign a new deal or stay with the Cowboys

A former professional soccer player, Aubrey signed with the Cowboys in 2023

Brandon Aubrey's reliability is what makes him a valuable fit in Dallas

Once March arrived, the Dallas Cowboys‘ star placekicker, Brandon Aubrey, hit the restricted free agency, but despite his resume as a three-time Pro-Bowler, the interest from the other 31 teams has been ice cold. With the deadline just one day away, he could very well be staying in Dallas for the 2026 campaign as well.

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“Cowboys restricted free agent kicker Brandon Aubrey has until Friday to sign an offer sheet with another team,” noted ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “If he doesn’t, Dallas retains its rights for the 2026 season. With time running out and no offer forthcoming, Aubrey now looks destined to remain with Dallas in 2026.”

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The 31-year-old, a former professional soccer player, transitioned to football in 2022, signing with the UFL team, the Birmingham Stallions, that same year. He also tried his luck in the 2022 NFL Draft, but went undrafted. Seeing his talent, the Dallas Cowboys signed him in 2023, and after the career-altering breakthrough, he never looked back.

Playing three seasons with America’s Team, his initial contract was valid for three years, paying him a total of $2.69 million. After testing free agency for a month, April 17, 2026, will be the last date to sign for any team, but it looks highly unlikely.

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As of now, Jerry Jones has put a second-round tender on Aubrey, which accounts for $5.767 million a year, making it more than double his previous three-year contract. This tender serves as a one-year deal that increases his previous salary, but at the same time allows Dallas control over him and to match any offer from another team. Subsequently, they could also receive a second-round draft pick as compensation if he leaves.

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The deal would pay Aubrey a figure close to some of the highest-paid kickers in the league in the 2026 season. Additionally, he will also have the option to decline the tender deal until a long-term contract is finalized. Should Aubrey choose to play on this one-year tender, he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Winning three Pro-Bowl honors in all three NFL seasons is a huge milestone for any player. Brandon Aubrey’s reliability is what makes him so valuable. Since his debut, he hasn’t missed a regular-season game and has been remarkably consistent, converting 112 of 127 field goal attempts for an impressive 88.2% success rate.

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His elite production shows why Jerry Jones is keen on retaining him and placed a second-round RFA tender on him. While the 31-year-old figures out his future in Dallas and aims for another Pro Bowl honor in the 2026 season, several fellow kickers in the NFL signed new contracts ahead of the next campaign.

Veteran kickers earned lucrative deals during this busy offseason

San Francisco 49ers‘ Eddy Pineiro was a notable name to land a big contract this offseason. The eight-season veteran signed a one-year contract with the Niners in 2025 for $1.1 million. He successfully converted 28 of his 29 attempted field goals last season at 96.6%. Consequently, the 30-year-old landed the biggest deal of his career on March 11, 2026, valued at $17 million for 4 years.

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Ka’imi Fairbairn, who has been with the Houston Texans since 2016, also agreed to a high-value contract with the franchise this offseason. On March 10, 2026, the 32-year-old signed a massive contract extension, paying him $13 million for the upcoming two seasons. With an annual salary of $6.5 million, he is officially the highest-paid kicker in the league.

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Seasoned placekicker Nick Folk also found a new team in the Atlanta Falcons in 2026. After a brief stint with the New York Jets in the previous campaign, the Pro Bowler secured a new two-year contract worth $9 million on March 12, 2026.

The lucrative signings and contract extensions have only raised expectations that the Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey will sign a lucrative deal before the 2026 season kicks off.