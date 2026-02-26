Brandon Aubrey’s 1-Word Message Throws Wrench in Contract Negotiations After Cowboys’ Biggest Contract Offer

Essentials Inside The Story Brandon Aubrey publicly shut down reports about a record-breaking offer

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly presented a deal that would make Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the league. However, reports started suggesting that Aubrey did not view the proposal as enough. Now, the kicker has pushed back on it, making it clear that what fans are hearing does not line up with reality.

On Wednesday, the three-time Pro Bowler jumped into the conversation himself. He responded to the noise with a one-word message, writing, “Fake.”

He dropped that comment under an Instagram post from Cowboys-affiliated 105.3 The Fan, where hosts debated a report from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News and questioned whether Aubrey deserved a market-shifting contract.

Earlier, Watkins reported that the Cowboys had offered a multiyear contract worth close to $7.5 million per season. He also added that Aubrey wanted something closer to $10 million annually, a figure that would reset the kicker market across the NFL. However, Aubrey’s blunt response signals that the numbers circulating might not tell the full story.

Interestingly, the pushback did not stop there. Aubrey’s wife, Jenn, commented “False” under another post claiming he sought more money.

Soon after, his agent, Todd France, added fuel to the rebuttal, posting, “The NFL combine…where misinformation spreads like wildfire. Looking forward to my meeting with the Cowboys on the bus,” directly addressing the leaks tied to the negotiations.

As Aubrey remains a restricted free agent, ESPN reported that America’s Team is expected to use a second-round tender on him. That move would grant Dallas the right of first refusal and potentially net them a valuable draft pick if they let him walk. Under this setup, rival teams are free to submit an offer, but any club that signs him away from Dallas would owe the Cowboys a second-round draft pick as compensation. If no deal materializes and he remains with the Cowboys on the second-round tender, he would be set to earn $5.8 million for the 2026 season.

Earlier this week, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones also described the talks as ongoing.

“We’ve been in talks with Aubrey since before the season started. That’s been a journey. We haven’t been able to get to a point where we can all agree, so it hasn’t gotten done, but we’d love to get him done,” he said, acknowledging the stalemate.

Regarding the ongoing negotiations, Aubrey does not plan to dive deep into the back-and-forth.

Brandon Aubrey is letting his representatives handle the contract talks

Earlier this month, Brandon Aubrey made it clear he did not plan to get “super involved” in the back and forth of contract talks. He also stressed that he “absolutely” wants to stay with the Cowboys, the very team that pulled him out of relative obscurity in the USFL in 2023 and gave him his shot in Big D.

Since arriving in Dallas, Aubrey has done far more than just hold down the job. In fact, he has converted more than 88% of his field goal attempts, opened his career with a record streak of consecutive makes, and became the first player in league history to hit multiple kicks of 59 yards or longer in a single game.

He also drilled the longest field goal in franchise history and already owns more 60-plus-yard field goals than any kicker the sport has seen. Because of that, Aubrey admitted he views this second contract differently from his first.

“Everyone wants to hit that second contract because you don’t have much say in your first, and you can really earn a second contract,” Aubrey said, per the team website. “Whatever you’ve shown your worth on the field is what the market will pay you.”

Aubrey also kept things grounded when discussing money.

“I say every year I have an NFL job is 7 to 10 years I won’t have to have a normal job,” he explained. “So we’ll be fine without a contract, but obviously the contract accelerates the retirement.”

So when the recent report suggested that he brushed off a record $7.5 million offer and demanded a wild 33 percent raise, it did not quite line up. Aubrey and his camp already rejected that narrative. Now, Cowboys Nation waits to see how this plays out.