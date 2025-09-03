Brian Schottenheimer Admits Big National Anthem Struggle as Cowboys HC Leads Dak Prescott & Co. vs Eagles

“A good coach can change a game. A great coach can change a life.” That line is taped to the back of Brian Schottenheimer’s desk. For Schotty, it’s a blueprint he’s been chasing his entire life. As he enters his first season as the Dallas Cowboys head coach, the stakes couldn’t be higher. The Cowboys open their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, a game fans have been eagerly anticipating since the schedule was released in May. It’s a test not just of the team’s readiness, but of Brian’s ability to handle immense pressure on the biggest stage.

The preseason wasn’t perfect. Two losses and one win across three tune-up games showed flashes but also revealed rough edges that need polishing. For a franchise chasing Super Bowl glory, there’s no room for uncertainty, especially under a new head coach. For Schotty, the pressure is very personal, layered with the legacy of his late father, Marty Schottenheimer, a coaching legend whose name still carries weight in NFL circles.

On 105.3 The Fan, Brian opened up about the emotional rollercoaster he rides each game day, especially during the National Anthem. “As much as I do and these players do, you should be nervous and you should be anxious, and I think you use that anxiety as power,” he said. And he didn’t stop there. “I think I will be emotional. I’ve said that very openly from the beginning just because, you know, during the National Anthem every game, I talk to two people, and that’s God and my father, and you know, I will be emotional thinking about him and him looking down on me in this opportunity.”

That ritual speaks volumes. Because this isn’t the first time Schotty has mentioned it. In his introductory press conference, he mentioned the same ritual. Marty coached in the NFL for 21 seasons, became known for his tough but fair approach, and helped shape some of the best minds in football. But the Super Bowl, that elusive prize, slipped through his grasp year after year. Brian carries that weight. “He never won a Super Bowl. He won over 200 games in the NFL, but I would put his legacy up with anyone that’s ever coached the game,” Brian said, recalling thoughts of his father on Father’s Day this past June.

Every time the anthem plays, he feels it. “I know he’s proud,” Brian added. “I would tell him that I’ve used all the life lessons that he taught me, not just about football. But about life and being a good man and good husband and good father and that I think I’m doing OK for myself.” That connection runs deep. Since arriving in Dallas, Brian has focused on fostering a culture – one fueled by connection, love, and energy.

His offseason events, from crawfish boils to paintball games to daily competitions in shooting hoops, aren’t fluff. They’re deliberate moves to cultivate trust and camaraderie, lessons he learned directly from Marty. “I was nervous and excited at the same time. When I saw all those players waiting for me right around the corner, it totally put me at peace,” Brian said. And it shows in how he coaches. He talks about leaning on his father’s friends, like Bill Cowher, and the respect across the league for Marty’s legacy still comes through in conversations. “I’ll have two or three different individuals come up to me and say…’Your father changed my life.’” Brian shared. But all the emotional strength in the world can’t dodge the day-to-day realities of the NFL.

Brian Schottenheimer’s take on Parsons’ trade

A week before opening the season, the Cowboys faced a major shakeup: trading star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The news slammed into the team just as the fanbase was gearing up for the kickoff. Parsons, locked in a high-profile contract dispute, was shipped out for two future first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Brian Schottenheimer addressed the situation with a clear head on 105.3 The Fan. “I try to just limit the distractions and focus on the guys that were out there working,” he said. “I had great communcation and conversations with Micah all throughout training camp. But at the end of the day, this was a unanimous decision.” It was an acknowledgment not just of the business side of football, but of a united front within the team and organization to move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He didn’t hide the personal side either, “I’m happy for Micah and his family. Obviously, it’s an incredible pay day and I’m looking forward to seeing him before the game in a couple weeks, and then maybe not so much on the field as we get going to play,” Brian added. He knows Parsons’ arrival in Green Bay isn’t just another roster move; it’s a career-defining moment for the player. Brian even anticipates seeing him before their matchup in a couple of weeks, though probably “not so much on the field as we get going to play.” The subtext is clear: the Cowboys must now prove their mettle without one of their biggest stars.

That trade underscores the balancing act Brian Schottenheimer faces every week. Part motivator, part tactician, part emotional anchor, he’s tasked with leading a team navigating grief, high expectations, and shifting personnel. His approach will require all the lessons learned from Marty’s philosophy: lead with heart, hold steady through chaos, and compete every single day.