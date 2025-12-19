brand-logo
Brian Schottenheimer Announces His Role In Matt Eberflus Change, Criticizes Cowboys DE Publicly

Dec 19, 2025

The Dallas Cowboys are spiraling on a brutal two-game skid, playoffs fading fast with every loss. So head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his crew finally hit the panic button with a coaching shakeup. After that ugly 26-34 gut-check against Minnesota, DC Matt Eberflus is done calling plays from the sidelines. He’s heading to the booth for the final three games.

 “At the end of the day, we all understand we need to play better on defense. That’s not a secret. Nobody has shied away from that. Certainly Flus hasn’t shied away from that. I think as we look for options and ideas, it was something Matt and I talked about,” said Schottenheimer, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. 

“There’s no question you can see things better up in the box. You can make quicker adjustments up in the box. I think when Matt and I kinda talked through this stuff, it became very clear that that’s where we want to put him so that we can make some adjustments faster. I think it’s gonna be a great thing for us.”

