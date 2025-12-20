Brian Schottenheimer Assigns Blame for Dak Prescott’s Struggles as Cowboys Prepare for “Very Physical” Chargers Defense

The Dallas Cowboys are entering the Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 1% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer still wants to win all the remaining games. And how does he do that? Well, it starts with making key changes for the quarterback, Dak Prescott.

“We got to protect Dak better. That starts with me and the staff putting together a great plan. You got to be good on third down to win the time of possession battle and to stay on the field, and that’ll be a big part of it,” the head coach said on the December 19 episode of the Cowboys Huddle show.

In their Week 13 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cowboys converted 9 of 16 third downs (56.3% efficiency). But it dropped to 6 of 15 third downs (40% efficiency) in the Week 14 loss against the Detroit Lions. It reached a new low of only 2 of 12 third downs (16.7% efficiency) in the Week 15 defeat by the Minnesota Vikings. Now that is of significant worry to the head coach as the Chargers have allowed only 58 third-downs, the lowest in the league.

However, Brian Schottenheimer has identified the actual issue behind this. The rivals have put pressure on Prescott by sacking him and intercepting his passes. The Lions sacked him five times and intercepted two passes, while the Vikes also sacked him twice. So, he needs to put up a very dominant plan for the offensive protection.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Oct 5, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251005_rtc_jo9_0005

Additionally, the absence of left tackle Tyler Guyton is hurting the Cowboys badly. He hasn’t played since Week 12 and is ruled out of the Week 16 game as well with an ankle injury. The tackle has played 93% offensive snaps in 10 games (all starts) he played.

The protection will become even more challenging as the Chargers have a very physical defense. But the head coach has found a way.

Brian Schottenheimer praises Chargers’ defense

The Bolts have allowed the second-lowest passing yards (2,674) in the league. So, the Cowboys need to be on top of their game.

“They play very physical. They’ve got a veteran defensive line that’s very physical. Khalil Mack still playing at high level. Derwin James, what a great player he is,” Schottenheimer said. “But really the biggest thing when you look at them, they’re a great defense, but they’re only playing defense for 27 minutes a game because the offense is controlling the football.”

Few players can disrupt the Cowboys’ offense. Linebacker Daiyan Henley is the leading tackler with 86 tackles (48 solo) in 14 games. Another linebacker, Tuli Tuipulotu, is leading them in sacks (12). But the 52-year-old is right.

They have dominated the games in terms of time of possession. The Bolts had the ball for more time than their opponents in the last three games, and they won all of them. But in their 35-6 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, they had the ball for only 22 minutes. Still, it doesn’t put much pressure on them.

The Chargers already have 10 wins and are favored to qualify for the playoffs. But Brian Schottenheimer wants to put an all-in effort into the remaining season.