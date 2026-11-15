Brian Schottenheimer Axes Cowboys Veteran Amid Major Roster Shake-Up

On Saturday, Dallas made six personnel moves, bringing in reinforcements at several positions while parting ways with a player who had been back in the building for only eight months.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, Tyrus Wheat’s return to Dallas has now ended, just as Brian Schottenheimer’s team prepares for one of its toughest tests of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wheat had originally joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2023, spent the 2025 season with Detroit, and signed another deal with the Cowboys in March 2026. His second stint, of course, did not last long.

Wheat had shown enough during his first spell in Dallas to earn another opportunity. He appeared in 12 games during his first NFL season in 2023, followed by eight appearances in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

His most productive year came in Detroit in 2025. He featured in 15 games that season and finished with 1.5 sacks. Dallas re-signed him in March to add another option at defensive end and give the special teams unit some help.

But he never managed to earn a steady place in the defensive rotation. Before Dallas released him, Wheat had seen action on only 21 defensive snaps and 83 plays on special teams this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the waiver opens a roster spot at a position where the team has already dealt with injuries. Outside linebacker Malachi Lawrence went on injured reserve on November 7, while Marist Liufau returned from injured reserve.

Interestingly, Wheat’s release is not the only change. The Cowboys also placed running back Tyler Goodson on injured reserve after he picked up a knee and ankle injury. That means he will miss at least four games, leaving Dallas to make another adjustment behind starter Javonte Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There’ll be some roster adjustments you guys will see. Some will be more noticeable than others, and some will be subtle as you look at it,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said in October.

In total, the Cowboys have made 6 moves before Week 10. Defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard returned to the active roster after recovering from a calf injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Schottenheimer also signed tight end James Mitchell from the practice squad and elevated running back Israel Abanikanda and cornerback Derion Kendrick for the San Francisco game.

Mitchell’s promotion comes with Jake Ferguson unavailable for Sunday. Abanikanda, meanwhile, gives the backfield another option after Goodson’s injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kendrick’s elevation is particularly important because Dallas has questions in the secondary, with DaRon Bland and Joey Porter Jr. both dealing with injury concerns, according to Heavy’s report.

The timing of the changes tells its own story. Dallas is preparing to face a 49ers team that entered the weekend at 7-1, while the Cowboys sit at 4-5. And San Francisco has been one of the NFC’s most productive teams on both sides of the ball.

The NFL’s Week 10 figures had the 49ers third in scoring offense and third in total defense. In all, Schottenheimer’s side has less room for mistakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys are sixth in scoring offense, averaging 27.3 points per game, but their defense has allowed 372.7 yards per game, ranking 30th in the league. Their run defense is even worse, sitting 31st after giving up 147.4 rushing yards per game.

The Cowboys had already made a major defensive addition by trading for cornerback Joey Porter Jr. from Pittsburgh. They also brought in veteran assistant Mike Pettine to help address the defense’s problems.

Those moves showed that Dallas was not prepared to wait for the existing group to find its footing on its own.

ADVERTISEMENT







