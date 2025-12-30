Brian Schottenheimer Blames Coaches for Striking Cowboys’ Mistake in Win vs Commanders

Essentials Inside The Story A routine Christmas Day win took an awkward turn when a veteran defender never touched the field

The coaching staff has since owned the mistake, but the explanation only deepened questions about how Dallas is handling a shaky defense

While uncertainty hangs over his role, one powerful voice in the building still believes this story with Logan Wilson is far from finished

For the Dallas Cowboys, a 30-23 Christmas Day win over the Washington Commanders should have been a simple footnote, but a baffling decision on the sideline turned a forgettable game into a source of internal frustration. That happened because Logan Wilson never saw the field. Now, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has finally opened up on his absence.

Schottenheimer admitted that he wanted to see Wilson out there in the second half, but the coaching staff “messed up” the rotation, claiming Wilson didn’t play due to “confusion.”

“We take that as a coaching staff,” Schottenheimer said.

The context doesn’t help soften it. The Dallas Cowboys defense was on the field for just 44 snaps and still gave up 326 yards to Josh Johnson, a third-string quarterback pressed into action. Dallas nearly let a 21-3 second-quarter lead slip away. Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for 105 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard burst in the third quarter.

It was surprising to see Wilson not getting a single snap when the defense was being stretched out. Yes, the Cowboys only paid a 2026 seventh-round pick to acquire him, so the investment was modest. Still, it’s hard not to notice. This defense has been in need of help all season.

When Wilson arrived in Dallas via a midseason trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, the expectation was that he’d play, maybe not every snap, but regularly. Given the state of the unit, many assumed he’d be starting right away.

That hasn’t really materialized. Wilson has appeared in six games this season with the Cowboys, starting once, and has totaled 17 tackles, 12 of them solo. He was a third-round pick in the 2020 draft and spent five full seasons in Cincinnati before the trade. This was supposed to be a chance to reset his role and make an impact.

The Cowboys will have the offseason to sort out what Wilson’s role is supposed to be going forward. But a healthy veteran linebacker not getting on the field at all is pretty concerning. Schottenheimer called the DNP a coaching mistake, and maybe that’s exactly what it was. Still, it doesn’t change the larger concern.

But with the way owner Jerry Jones speaks about him, there’s still more to come from Wilson.

Jerry Jones is clearly a fan of Logan Wilson

Whatever the outside view is of Logan Wilson’s role in this defense, one thing is clear: Jerry Jones wants him on the field. And when Wilson didn’t play a single snap on Christmas Day, the Cowboys owner sounded genuinely confused by it.

“I don’t have an explanation for you for why Wilson wasn’t in there,” Jerry Jones said.

“We planned to have him in there. He needs to be in there. He has good instincts. The reason we got him was because he reads the play quick and can basically be in his lane of responsibility and react quick. It’s critical that a linebacker have quick reacting (ability). He’s able to do that. That’s why we got him.”

Listening to Jones talk, it doesn’t sound like someone is ready to move on. If anything, it sounds like an owner who still believes in the player and expects him to be part of the plan. Wilson, of course, is still playing on the four-year, $36 million contract he originally signed with the Bengals. But there is some flexibility.

According to Spotrac, there’s an out in Wilson’s deal after the 2025 season. If the Cowboys choose that route, they can walk away with no dead money on the cap.

If Wilson stays on the deal into 2026, he’d carry a $6.55 million cap hit and would be owed another $7.215 million in 2027. That’s a significant commitment for a linebacker who, at least right now, isn’t consistently seeing the field. So it really all comes down to how much Jerry Jones believes in Wilson.