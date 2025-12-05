Brian Schottenheimer Blames Locker Room for Loss After Pointing Fingers at Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys took a tough 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions. Following the game, the coach didn’t hesitate to call out everyone in the locker room. Be it the offense or the special team, Brian Schottenheimer clearly pointed out issues in his strong message for the team.

“We’re not executing very good, again gotta be a little more balanced with the run, that starts with me they’re doing a really good job, we got our guys loose a couple times but penalties & self inflicted wounds,” he said when asked about the offense.

While speaking of the special team, he said, “We certainly didn’t cover very well. I thought that kind of flipped the field, gave them a bunch of short fields, and we have to look at why that was. And we’ll do that, certainly an area for us to clean up.”

This is a developing story…