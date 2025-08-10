Brian Schottenheimer Breaks Silence on Cowboys QB’s Injury After Dak Prescott sidelined for Saturday

The Dallas Cowboys have been hit hard by injuries over the past few days. Rookie running back Jaydon Blue recently got injured, raising concerns as they try to build momentum heading into the regular season. The worst part is that even the star QB Joe Milton is also injured

Late in the fourth quarter, Milton went down with what looked like an elbow injury, forcing him out for the rest of the game. Before the injury, Milton completed 17 of 29 passes for 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. While those numbers tell part of the story, it was the other aspects of the game that raised eyebrows.

As for now, the concern is Milton’s injury. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer just confirmed that Milton had suffered a bruised elbow. Reassuring the fans, he said, “He should be alright,” as Todd Archer reported. It seems the injury isn’t expected to keep the rookie out long-term. Still, with several players now dealing with injuries, the Cowboys’ depth will be tested in the weeks ahead as the situation seemingly turns problematic for Dak Prescott.

This is a developing story.