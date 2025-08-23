Brian Schottenheimer Brushes Off Micah Parsons’ Lazy Sideline Act With 5-Word Response

Amid all the contract tension in Dallas, Micah Parsons isn’t showing the kind of attitude Cowboys Nation expected. During the preseason game against the Falcons, the star linebacker’s body language raised eyebrows. Instead of looking locked in, Parsons looked frustrated and distant, and that wasn’t the vibe The Star wanted from its defensive leader.

As the game dragged on, fans spotted Parsons stretched out on a table behind the Cowboys’ bench, almost as if he were a spectator instead of the heartbeat of the defense. That visual didn’t sit well with Cowboys Nation. Naturally, when the post-game presser rolled around, all eyes turned to Brian Schottenheimer to see how the Cowboys’ OC would address the situation.

Schottenheimer downplayed the scene. The coach admitted he didn’t notice it during the game because his focus was elsewhere. “We’ll look at the film and we’ll talk to everybody involved, and we’ll have a great assessment of how we did both on and off the field,” he said. Yet, the part that stood out the most was these five words: “we’ll talk to everybody involved.” Whether that’s enough to calm the noise, only time will tell.

Interestingly, Schottenheimer wasn’t ready to write off Parsons just yet. As reported by Tommy Yarrish, he made it clear he expects Parsons to be out there Week 1 against the Eagles. Cowboys Nation would welcome that assurance, but not all the signs point to smooth sailing.

Before that game, on his way to the locker room at AT&T Stadium, one Falcons fan boldly yelled at Parsons, “Come to the Falcons.” Parsons didn’t let it slide. Instead, he flashed a “make a call” hand gesture. That single move stirred chatter across Sin City and beyond—was he teasing a future exit?

However, Jerry Jones won’t agree with that. During his recent sit-down on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Jones said, “Any talk of a trade is BS.” However, not everyone close to Micah Parsons feels the same way, especially his own brother, who seems fed up with Jones keeping Parsons hanging without a real solution.