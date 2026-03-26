Brian Schottenheimer Clears Cowboys’ Stance on Picking Offensive Players While Confirming Draft Strategy

Essentials Inside The Story The Dallas Cowboys head into the draft with a clear need

Brian Schottenheimer hints at a strategy that could surprise many

Behind the scenes, intense scouting and personal evaluations are shaping decisions

The Dallas Cowboys are headed to the NFL Draft with eight picks, including two first-round picks. With the collegiate Pro Day circuit already at its peak, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and defensive coordinator Scott Parker attended the University of Miami’s Pro Day on Monday, followed by the University of Texas’ on Tuesday. Last season, the Cowboys allowed over 500 points and finished 30th in total defense. Although defense seems to be their top priority, offense too is not out of the HC’s mind.

“You want to be prepared to do what we need to do on defense, but certainly we’re not going to pass on a great offensive player if they’re there at one of those spots…,” said Brian Schottenheimer via Tommy Yarrish on the official site of the Dallas Cowboys. “Last year was more of, yea, I saw the highlight film, the POAs, now I’ve seen game film. I’ve seen these guys compete. It makes it a little easier to help make that selection.”

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The Cowboys have a plethora of weapons in their offense. Wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, and running back Javonte Williams, are among a stacked offense. Despite that, the franchise won’t be shying away when presented with a good offensive player. The Cowboys are known to have a strong reputation for having an excellent record in the draft, especially in the last decade. These include Lamb, Micah Parsons, Stefon Diggs, and Zack Martin, among others.

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This approach could raise many questions, especially after last season’s performance. Why go for offensive players when the defense is horrendous? How will adding more offensive players benefit the franchise? The defense is indeed a big issue for the Cowboys. However, they have already taken steps to address the problem. The franchise has gone and added defensive tackle Rashan Gary and safety Jalen Thompson. So, using a couple of draft picks on offensive players may not entirely be a bad idea.

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Imago DETROIT, MI – DECEMBER 04: Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer walking the sideline near the end ofthe fourth quarter during the game between Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions on December 4, 2025 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI /CSM Detroit United States – ZUMAc04_ 20251204_zma_c04_045 Copyright: xAllanxDranbergx

As for the second question, it is purely to add depth to the roster. Besides depth, it is also insurance for the future. Pickens is under an unrestricted franchise tag. It gives him the right to hold talks with other franchises. Even if he stays with the Cowboys, next year will likely present a similar situation because he will head to free agency. If cap space proves a problem and the Cowboys lose Pickens, they will have young options to replace him.

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So, in a way, Schottenheimer’s draft approach does have a tactical touch to it. Also, he had a meeting with University of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, who, like him, is also offensive-minded. With offense still being a part of Schottenheimer’s plans, the Cowboys have a specific draft strategy this year.

The Dallas Cowboys’ draft strategy depends on their Pro Day trips

The Dallas Cowboys have a rigorous schedule ahead of the draft. Their personnel fully immerse themselves in their Pro Day trips, especially because these trips will determine how their draft will go. From scouting to having conversations and getting to the player, Schottenheimer is leaving no stone unturned.

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“I think it starts with getting to know the young man,” Schottenheimer said of what he looks for on pro day trips. “We try to get in early and take them to dinner, get a chance to kind of see them in an environment other than in the facility where they’re talking football, doing football things that they love. That’s really important to us. Get to know the person, what motivates them, what’s important to them. And then obviously in this type of setting, you want to see the guys compete.”

The head coach is prioritizing face-to-face meetings over the stats. It not only gives them a sneak peek into the player’s character and what he can offer, but also lays out what he will get from the franchise in return. It is an open conversation. Besides Schottenheimer and Parker, there are also VP of Player Personnel Will McClay and Director of College Scouting Mitch LaPoint. While they have added a few players, there are still a few gaps that need to be filled, as per the HC.

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“We’ve added some really good pieces, we’ve got some good depth,” said Schottenheimer. “There’s still a few positions that we need to address, that’s all part of the process.”

Luckily, Pro Day trips have always been beneficial for the Cowboys. During the 2023 Pro Day at the University of Texas, they scouted linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Later, they drafted him in the third round of the draft. Moreover, for owner Jerry Jones, player acquisition is a 24/7 and 365-day process. It never ends. Now, it remains to be seen how their aggressive draft approach performs on April 23.