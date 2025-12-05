Brian Schottenheimer Clears Stance on George Pickens Following Cowboys WR’s NSFW Richard Sherman Rant

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After the Detroit Lions’ loss, Richard Sherman criticized George Pickens’ effort and production. Pickens fired back online with an NSFW message. It was emotional and raw. But later, it vanished. However, even though the post is gone, the surrounding buzz remains. Now, the Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer has stepped in.

Schottenheimer is already aware of what happened. He saw the post. He knows how loud Cowboys Nation can get when drama hits The Star. Yet he kept his tone calm.

“I’m going to judge George on the body of work and his body of work shows that he is an elite player,” Schottenheimer said.

So what did Pickens say?

“Stop becoming [an] analyst and talking about one player when he playin a teams game. Lots of shh has to go right for explosive plays, and it’s funny because I thought former players would know that such as Richard p—y a– Sherman who btw ain’t shh without the Legion of Boom. We all remember San Francisco, brother.”

Nevertheless, the Dallas Cowboys wideout has deleted the post.

