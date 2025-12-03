Brian Schottenheimer Confirms Stance on Punishing Dak Prescott & Cowboys After Jerry Jones’ Strong Words

What does it take to keep a high-flying Cowboys offense grounded? Riding a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys are full of energy. Now, they head to Detroit for a crucial Week 14 match, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer is making sure his quarterback, Dak Prescott, and the other Cowboys are aligned with his standards.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I didn’t wanna make them run that day of practice and training camp either, but they weren’t doing their part, and they weren’t upholding the standard,” he told the press. “So we stopped what we were doing and made them run.”

In a clip shared on the Cowboys’ official YouTube channel, Schottenheimer confirmed his punishment during a recent press conference. Back in July, the franchise was having an intense practice, and multiple fights broke out. In his attempt to take control, the head coach halted the session and made Prescott and others run, including members of the coaching staff. It was his answer to the players being unnecessarily physical.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brian’s tough-love coaching style was on display again ahead of the match against the Detroit Lions. When asked about a fired-up moment at practice when he gathered the players together before stretching, Schottenheimer didn’t hold back. He admitted to observing a few problematic things and decided to address the Cowboys directly.

“I called them up, had a little conversation, and they got the message, and we went and had a good practice,” he explained. Further, Schottenheimer admitted that it’s not something he enjoys doing often, but he can’t stop himself when the situation calls for it.

For the HC, accountability is non-negotiable. Much like Schottenheimer, the franchise’s general manager, Jerry Jones, also believes that success comes with discipline and consistency. He also believes that his team has come through for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jerry Jones praises Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership

The Cowboys have hit a rare milestone this year under Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership. With their 31-28 win over the Chiefs, the team now holds wins against both of the 2024 season’s Super Bowl finalists, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Naturally, Jones is on cloud nine and translated his feelings into words a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’m gonna say the same thing about Schottenheimer as I can say about George Pickens: Better than I could’ve hoped for,” Jones told reporters. “He’s got a great relationship. This team is really seeing him as a head coach, as a part of their play.”

Moreover, Jones sees “great tangible things” that his team can build on in future games. But this isn’t the first time the GM has spoken so highly of Schottenheimer. He backed his coach even before their Week 12 match against the Eagles. Jones highlighted how Schottenheimer has convinced his squad never to give up.

The manager also pointed out how the Cowboys have been showing “grit” and playing like they could reach the playoffs. Now, with the franchise stacking wins and momentum, Jones’ decision to promote him to the head coaching role from former offensive coordinator has probably paid off. The Cowboys’ comeback suggests that Brian Schottenheimer’s mentoring may be exactly what they needed to turn their fate around.