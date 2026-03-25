Brian Schottenheimer Connects With Arch Manning Amid Dak Prescott’s Personal Life Drama

Essentials Inside The Story Arch Manning is not eligible for the 2026 Draft

The Cowboys have a strong relationship with Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian

The Cowboys are closely evaluating Anthony Hill and Manny Muhammad

Dallas Cowboys fans took special notice of the Texas Longhorns’ Pro Day. Among many standout moments, a casual conversation between Brian Schottenheimer and Texas quarterback Arch Manning quickly caught everyone’s attention. While the rising star won’t be in the 2026 NFL draft, these conversations could make him a key part of the Cowboys’ long-term plans.

“Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer shares a conversation with Texas QB Arch Manning at the Longhorns Pro Day,” Cowboys beat writer Joseph Hoyt wrote on X.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

The Texas Longhorns conducted their Pro Day on March 24 at Denius Fields in Austin. The Cowboys were among the scouts to evaluate the draft prospects up close. However, Schottenheimer wasn’t just monitoring the drills, as he took some time off to interact with others as well. The names included Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning, and wide receiver Cam Coleman.

Both players will likely become part of the 2027 NFL draft. Despite being a sophomore, Manning chose not to enter the draft this year. He wants to elevate his game further and support the Longhorns for another season. The player’s journey at Texas has been commendable. He barely played in the 2023 season, but Quinn Ewers’ injury opened the door for him to take on the starting role next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

He completed nearly 68% of his passes for 939 yards and scored nine touchdowns while getting intercepted only twice. The 2025 season turned out to be even bigger as he put up a beastly 3,163 yards along with 26 touchdowns. His growth as a passer can certainly make Schottenheimer pursue him in the next draft. Back at Pro Day, many notable names joined Schottenheimer for Tuesday’s evaluation.

ADVERTISEMENT

These included defensive coordinator Christian Parker, VP of player personnel Will McClay, scouting director Mitch LaPoint, national scout Ross Wuensche, and area scout Sam Garza.

“This is a huge stop for us here coming to Texas,” Schottenheimer said. “A spot right down the road with coach Sark, great relationship between him and the Cowboys and the University of Texas, so excited to be here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Across the last three drafts, Dallas has selected three college prospects from Texas. This year, sixteen players from the university participated in the workout. Players who can be a fit for the Cowboys include linebacker Anthony Hill and cornerback Manny Muhammad. While complete results remain under wraps, a few standout figures emerged from the bench press and vertical jump drills.

Defensive end Ethan Burke recorded 15 reps on the bench along with a 29-inch vertical, while Campbell impressed with 30 reps. Meanwhile, the interaction between Arch Manning and Schottenheimer follows ongoing drama involving veteran QB Dak Prescott.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the Cowboys are busy scouting potential players ahead of the 2026 campaign, franchise quarterback Dak Prescott is navigating a terrible offseason of his own.

Dak Prescott’s breakup drama lingers ahead of the 2026 season

Earlier this month, Dak Prescott and fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced that they have parted ways and called off their wedding that was scheduled for next month on April 10. The former couple also sent a joint email informing their guests about the same.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, April 10, 2026,” the message read. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

Ever since the breakup, reports have cited multiple reasons for their split. TMZ reported that Dak and Sarah had been on “rocky” terms over the past few months. Their relationship reached a breaking point during an argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas.

According to Page Six, the altercation ensued after Sarah caught Dak using proxy accounts to send inappropriate messages to multiple women, including former partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, it is reported that both parties have made it clear that their children remain their top priority. They share two daughters, Margaret Jane Rose, born in February 2024, and Aurora Rayne, born in May 2025.

“They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” a representative for Ramos told People. “It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”

Both Prescott and Ramos have made public appearances following their separation. For Sarah, the girls remain her focus, and the same goes for the Cowboys QB as well, in addition to the upcoming season campaign.