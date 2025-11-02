Brian Schottenheimer Considers Roster Move Amid Cowboys’ Double Injury Headaches

Despite boasting one of the league’s most potent offenses, the Dallas Cowboys are enduring a turbulent season with an uneven 3-4-1 record. Their defense has been a major concern, surrendering an average of 31.3 points per game, and the team can’t afford any more setbacks. With uncertainty surrounding safeties Donovan Wilson and Juanyeh Thomas, the Cowboys are taking every precaution ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared that the team recently re-signed cornerback Zion Childress to the roster, as reported by Patrik [No C] Walker. And if Wilson and Thomas are unable to show up in the game, the team might consider elevating Childress.

Speaking of the safeties’ injury status, the coach shared that Wilson’s status is uncertain, “50/50.” He missed Week 8 against the 44-24 loss to the Denver Broncos after aggravating an elbow injury in Week 7’s impressive 44-22 win against the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, Thomas has been battling migraines for about three weeks, causing him to miss two games.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But after practicing fully on Saturday (November 1), things are looking up for his return, just like the coach mentioned. He has been improving, having “stacked good days” this week. The injury report before the game will perhaps give a better idea of the situation. If not, the Cowboys would have to rely on Childress.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After going undrafted, the Cowboys signed the CB Childress. Later, he was waived and re-signed to their practice squad. He later spent a few months with the Houston Texans but has now rejoined the Cowboys. Since he already knows the system, it shouldn’t take him long to get comfortable again as the team prepares to face the Cardinals.

Ahead of the deadline on November 4, the team is linked to several defense players, while owner Jerry Jones has been seemingly reluctant about making a deal. He is confident in the defense coordinator, Matt Eberflus, and the players. It remains to be seen if the Cowboys can keep up with the faith.

AD

On the other hand, the Cardinals are facing a different crisis.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Cardinals might not have Kyler Murray in Week 9

Their quarterback, Kyler Murray, was listed as questionable in the injury report for the game against the Cowboys. It won’t be until about 90 minutes before the game that coach Jonathan Gannon can decide on whether Murray will be active and have some sort of role, possibly as the backup. This will be the third week that he will be absent. Cornerbacks Will Johnson and Garrett Williams are also listed as questionable.

In Murray’s absence, quarterback Jacoby Brissett has taken over the starting job.

“There’s a lot of different scenarios that can happen in two days that you would make the decision,” Gannon said. “What’s best for the player and best for the team to that be the case. Weird things have happened outside of your control for 48 hours leading up to a game, and things change. So that’s kind of the reason.”

There were rumors about whether Murray might lose his starting role upon his return, but the coach confirmed that the team has no plans to change that, and the starting job still belongs to him once he’s healthy.

The question now is when that will be.