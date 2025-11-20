Brian Schottenheimer Demands Immediate Action From Jaydon Blue After Benching Cowboys RB

‘For a rookie running back in Dallas, job security is measured in days, not weeks, a lesson Jaydon Blue just learned the hard way. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made the call to list the 21-year-old as inactive and roll with Malik Davis for the upcoming game, but he was quick to stress that it is not a setback. Instead, Schottenheimer framed it as a challenge. He urged Blue to be prepared to step in the moment his number is called.

“Jaydon is learning a lot about this league. He’s always going to continue to compete and put his best foot forward,” Brian Schottenheimer said, as reported by The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “He doesn’t have to like the decision if it goes against him to play someone else, but he’s got to make sure he’s always prepared to go play.”

While the coach didn’t demand outright action, his suggestion that Blue be prepared spoke to how he wanted his RB to react. Schottenheimer further spoke about how the decision was not just about Blue but also about Malik’s performance. According to the coach, both Malik and Jaydon are priorities.

“Malik has done an incredible job since he’s got back. He’s a personal protector. He’s doing a great job. He and Jaydon will continue to compete,” Schottenheimer added. “But right now, when you’re looking at the two, that’s where Jaydon has to understand, until you’re the guy, which at some point hopefully he is the guy, you got to be able to impact the game in other ways.”

Selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft, Jaydon Blue has appeared in 4 games so far this season. With a total of 22 carries for 65 yards, the 21-year-old has yet to score his first touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys. Malik Davis, on the other hand, holds comparatively lower stats in four appearances. The 2025 season has seen him secure 7 carries for 26 yards with no touchdowns either.

The 49ers dealt with a similar backfield shakeup earlier this year when they traded for Brian Robinson Jr., whose arrival pushed younger backs like Isaac Guerendo down the rotation. Robinson has performed well as San Francisco’s backup, but with All-Pro Christian McCaffrey dominating snaps, even he has learned how quickly roles tighten when coaches prioritize reliability and versatility.

While statistics as a parameter don’t provide the outright reason behind replacing Blue with Davis, Schottenheimer thinks that with a tight roster, picking an RB (Davis) who could contribute in various areas was a pressing need. While Schottenheimer’s message to Blue was one of tough love, his approach to established defensive stars is far more direct.

Brian Schottenheimer urges Jerry Jones to secure Quinnen Williams’ place

Brian Schottenheimer might be making notable changes to the roster, but there’s no doubt he values young talent. After the Cowboys’ recent 33-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, Quinnen Williams emerged as the major highlight, and the HC rewarded him with a fine gesture. He urged the general manager, Jerry Jones, to secure his slot, considering the 27-year-old has been quite successful in strengthening the team’s defense since his entry.

“Q’s a really good football player,” Schottenheimer said, as reported by Jon Machota. “We should keep him.”

Quinnen Williams’ arrival in Dallas did not come cheap. The Jets, who once viewed him as a franchise pillar, handed him a four-year, $96 million extension in 2023. This came after his dominant 2022 campaign that featured a career-best 12 sacks. But that was back in 2022. Williams then grew frustrated with the overall direction of the franchise. By the time Dallas came calling, the Jets were no longer standing in the way.

Now the Cowboys carry forward that massive deal along with the expectations attached to it. Williams enters his first full season in Dallas carrying the same standard that once made him the heartbeat of New York’s defense. The Cowboys believe they finally have the interior disruptor they have long chased. The rest of the season will determine whether the bet holds up.