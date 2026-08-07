Brian Schottenheimer Details Why He Kicked Cowboys Star out of Practice for Punching Teammate

When head coach Brian Schottenheimer addressed reporters this week, one moment from practice was bound to come up: a scuffle that ended with a Dallas Cowboys player, Donovan Ezeiruaku, being sent off the practice field early. It came as no surprise, as Schottenheimer was asked to explain the decision after video of the incident began circulating. When Brian Schottenheimer addressed reporters this week, he explained why he ejected Ezeiruaku from practice.

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“He’s an incredible play style guy. He plays the game the right way, but at the same time we have to have a plan,” Schottenheimer told the media in Oxnard. “He gets hot, and when he feels his temperature rising, what is the plan? He and I discussed a couple different options.”

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“I think we’ve got a good thing in place, but again, I don’t [want to] take it away, the edge that he plays on, but when you throw a punch, you’ve gone over the edge. Therefore, you know, you’re going to get ejected. And he saw it. I mean, the officials threw the flag, and they were literally doing this like they were simulating that they would have thrown him out of the game, and that hurts the team.”

Schottenheimer explained what would’ve happened if this were a real game and Ezeiruaku got kicked out. It’s not just about losing a good player, either. The coaches would’ve had to change their whole game plan, and the team would’ve been hit with a costly penalty too.

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According to Schottenheimer, Ezeiruaku took the ejection and the follow-up talk the right way. He seems to get why throwing a punch is such a big deal once the games actually start counting.

“It’s discipline,” Schottenheimer said. “It’s discipline to be pissed off, but not go above the line and do something that penalizes the team.”

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Schottenheimer has enforced this rule since his first training camp in 2024. He wants his guys competing hard and playing physical, but he’s always been clear that there’s a line between tough football and stuff that ends up hurting the team.

He laid out that same expectation last summer.

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“There are going to be those events that happen during a game that, if you throw a punch, you’re getting kicked out of the game,” Schottenheimer said.

This camp has been cleaner than last year’s: only one ejection vs. multiple scuffles. Last season, things were a lot messier. There were several scuffles, and at one point, Schottenheimer had the entire team running sprints as punishment after a fight broke out. Compare that to this camp, where only one player has actually been sent off for throwing a punch.

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Donovan Ezeiruaku was ejected from Cowboys practice on day 5

Cowboys edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku got sent off the field early during Tuesday’s practice, the fifth session of training camp. Bobby Belt of 105.3 The Fan reported that Ezeiruaku was “pulled from practice by Brian Schottenheimer” after “getting into it” with right tackle Terence Steele following a play.

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He ended up throwing a punch at Steele, and that’s what got him tossed.

Per Belt’s report, he had a conversation with Cowboys vice president of player personnel Will McClay before senior director of football operations Todd Williams walked him off the field.

What actually sparked the punch isn’t clear, but Ezeiruaku definitely paid for it either way. This kind of zero-tolerance policy isn’t new. It’s been part of Schottenheimer’s rules since his very first training camp.

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Throw a punch during a game, and you’re not just ejected; you’re also looking at a $45,000 fine. The difference now is they’re applying that same standard even in practice.

That makes things a little tougher for the 22-year-old going into an extremely important season. He was drafted by Dallas in the second round of the 2025 draft from Boston College with the 44th pick overall, and he even did quite well in his rookie season, notching 40 tackles, two sacks, and a fumble forced in 17 games.

Ezeiruaku and the rest of the Cowboys were back at it on the practice field Thursday. Here’s hoping he can shake this off and, more importantly, keep it from happening again once the games start to count.