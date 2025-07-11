Brian Schottenheimer Faces Stark Warning Over One Glaring Issue in Cowboys Offense

From 2018-2020, Brian Schottenheimer‘s Seahawks offense was a model of balance, top 10 in scoring, a record-setting running offense, and a red-hot Russell Wilson slinging 40 touchdowns in his final season. But now as head coach in Dallas, he inherits an offense that collapsed last season, tumbling from first to 21st in scoring while exposing critical weaknesses that can’t be ignored.

As Ross Tucker noted on his podcast: “I don’t even know who their running back is. Javonte Williams, maybe – if he’s healthy after three years of not looking like the guy he was as a rookie.” Williams remains a major question mark after suffering ACL/MCL/PCL tears in 2022, and his 2024 numbers (513 yards, 3.7 YPC) confirm he’s no workhorse. The alternative, Miles Sanders, hasn’t been the same since his 1,269-yard 2022 breakout in Philly, managing just 637 combined yards over two Carolina seasons while dipping below 4.0 YPC for the first time.

This running back deficiency becomes even more glaring when contrasted with how Dallas has invested in its passing game. Names like CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Jake Ferguson are good. But they can’t do the groundwork like the backfield. Unless Schottenheimer plans to miraculously transform Dak Prescott into a dual threat… Yeah, it’s a long season ahead.

But there might be an out for Brian. As Mike Renner points out in the same podcast, “His last three or four full seasons as a play-caller were either balanced or leaned toward the pass.” The numbers back this up – after initially increasing Seattle‘s first-half run rate to 50% in 2018, he completely flipped the script by 2020, dropping it to just 32% (29th in the league) during their “Let Russ Cook” phase.

“I’m projecting them as a balanced offense leaning slightly toward the pass,“ Renner explains. “And the reason is exactly what you said—they don’t have a reliable, established running back.“ Trying to force-feed carries to Javonte and Miles against the Eagles and Commanders would ignore both the roster’s limitations and Schottenheimer’s own demonstrated adaptability.

So, the real test will once again be Brian’s adaptability. The NFC East isn’t won by stubbornly sticking to an old-school identity. The Eagles will score. The Commanders will score. Even the Giants might not be a pushover. If the Cowboys try to win with a mediocre running game, they’ll be in trouble. But if Schottenheimer leans into what works—letting Dak sling it to his playmakers—they might just have a shot.

After all, as Mike put it, “No doubt they’re going to have to throw the ball a lot.“ And if they do, Lamb, Pickens, and even Ferguson could be fantasy gold. Just don’t expect a surprise breakout from that backfield. Some problems even the best coach can’t run through.

Brian Schottenheimer’s Vision for the Cowboys

Besides everything the Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer made his mission clear from day one: “The objective and the main thing is we want to win the Super Bowl.” He draws inspiration from his father Marty’s legacy. Schottenheimer sees the Cowboys’ foundation as a unique advantage.”We can hit the ground running pretty fast,” he told ESPN. “I don’t need to learn the decision-makers, the quarterback, or how things work.”

After 25 years as an assistant and multiple head-coaching interviews, the 51-year-old play-caller finally gets his shot. He has a four-year deal and a roster he knows intimately. “I’m ready now,” Schottenheimer declared. “I know what I want. I know what it looks like.”

Owner Jerry Jones, who conducted an exhaustive search, called the hire “a risk, but not a Hail Mary,” praising Schottenheimer’s blend of continuity and fresh perspective. The new coach’s confidence stems from both his football pedigree (“I’m great with people”) and unfinished family business. When accepting the job, Schottenheimer told his mother: “Mama, I’m going to get a chance to get what Daddy didn’t get—a Super Bowl—if it kills me. And the first one will be for him.”

Now, with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons as his core, Schottenheimer has one goal. End 29 years of playoff frustration. He wants a quick return to glory. As he walked past those five replica Lombardi trophies at his introduction, the message was clear. The Cowboys didn’t hire him to rebuild — they hired him to win. Now.