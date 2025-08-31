Brian Schottenheimer Forced to Change Plans as Jerry Jones Gives Cowboys $92M News

Once upon a time, the Cowboys had steady year-long captains keeping the locker room in line. From Dak Prescott to Jaylon Smith, they represented leadership. That was until Mike McCarthy shook things up, rolling out weekly captains to spread leadership opportunities around. “We will have weekly captains. There will be three captains that will serve each week,” McCarthy said back in 2020. A locker room where leadership was fluid, giving opportunities but sacrificing stability. The team adapted, but deep down, the old way still resonated.

Fast forward to 2025, Brian Schottenheimer had a clear plan coming into the season. He wanted the Dallas Cowboys to rally behind four captains. But when the time came to vote, it turned out the players couldn’t quite agree. The margin was razor-thin, and Schottenheimer decided to side with the team’s wishes. When the players spoke, Schottenheimer listened. After all, he calls himself a “connections guy.”

So, instead of four, there would be six captains leading the charge this season:

Dak Prescott, quarterback

quarterback CeeDee Lamb, wide receiver

wide receiver Osa Odighizuwa, defensive tackle

defensive tackle Donovan Wilson, safety

safety Brandon Aubrey, kicker

kicker CJ Goodwin, cornerback/special teams

This change in captains isn’t just about swapping leadership badges. Brian Schottenheimer wants to shake the old-school NFL coaching image and bring positivity, discipline, and genuine connection to a team that’s been searching for identity. That’s why he’s building bonds through paintball trips, team dinners, moving lockers, and even handing out Whataburgers to the staff at The Star in Frisco. He’s trying to make a name for himself with “Schotty Ball” – a nod to his famous father Marty Schottenheimer’s “Marty Ball,” but with a modern twist.

Building on this fresh approach, Schotty brings a wealth of NFL experience and a solid track record to the Cowboys. He spent two seasons as Dallas’s offensive coordinator, where his offense ranked impressively high. The Dallas Cowboys led the NFL in scoring offense, averaging 29.9 points per game. They also ranked fifth in total offense with 371.6 yards per game and third in passing yards, averaging 258.6 yards per game – marked improvements over their 2022 performance. He has over 26 years of coaching in the NFL under his belt. So, he’s not just aiming for wins; he’s set on reshaping the Cowboys’ culture to foster lasting success.

Even after the Micah Parsons trade, Schotty made it clear, “The standard is the standard. I said that. With all the new pieces and people we had in there, I needed to hit the goal, which is to win a world championship.” Time will tell if Dallas can pull it off. But while Brian Schottenheimer was making the leadership shuffle, Jerry Jones made a major splash in their secondary.

Jerry Jones drops $92M on DaRon Bland

JJ made a headline-grabbing move. The Cowboys secured cornerback DaRon Bland with a massive four-year, $92 million extension, including $50 million guaranteed. That’s a hefty payday for a fifth-round pick from Sacramento State. Bland’s breakout season in 2023 was unforgettable. He led the NFL with nine interceptions and set a record by returning five for touchdowns. He earned All-Pro honors and a spot in the NFC Pro Bowl.

Bland’s 2024 season wasn’t as stellar – a stress fracture limited him to just seven games, though he still recorded 41 tackles and five passes defended. Despite that, JJ’s investment shows he believes Bland is a cornerstone of the Cowboys’ future. The deal came just days after the Micah Parsons trade to the Green Bay Packers, signaling Dallas’ commitment to strengthening its defense.

So, while Brian Schottenheimer had a plan for leadership that changed when the players spoke, Jerry Jones dropped a $92 million commitment. Both are trying to set the stage for a new chapter in Cowboys football, one built on connection, leadership, and investment in key talent. Whether it leads to a world championship remains to be seen, but there’s no mistaking the intent.