Brian Schottenheimer Forced to Stop Training Camp as Micah Parsons Gives Up on Cowboys

Brian Schottenheimer has made it clear about how things will be moving forward: “You fight in practice, you run a mile.” It’s as simple as it sounds. If a player gets feisty in camp, he is going to have to sweat it out. His new approach may have come from his old high school coach, Steve Rampy, who texted Schottenheimer in March. “If it gets stressful,” Rampy wrote, “just give them a BYA shirt.” What’s BYA? For the Blue Valley High School Principal in 1992, it meant ‘Bring Your Attitude.’ But inside the locker room, it had a different meaning. ‘Bust Your A**‘

Something his players have been doing a lot of recently. Last Wednesday (July 30), the players got into three skirmishes before Schottenheimer had enough and he had to put a stop to the practice. He had them doing sprints after hearing an earful of expletives from the HC. When Cee Dee Lamb tried to summarize what was conveyed in a ‘PG’ manner, he said, “Do we want to be champions?” Clearly, he’s a fan of Schottenheimer’s coaching tactics. “It’s been a while [since I’ve had to run as punishment], but I felt like that was really necessary,” continued the three-time All-Pro wideout. “Honestly, I like what he’s doing, because we need discipline.” And the HC’s methods are already showing results.

According to Todd Archer from ESPN, “After coach Brian Schottenheimer halted practice Wednesday after 46 plays, the Cowboys had a few minor skirmishes Thursday but nothing that led to an objection or the coach calling on players to run sprints.” Punishment runs are indeed a great deterrent. The Cowboys should, after all, strive to avoid skirmishes that end up halting practice. With a new HC at the helm, the Cowboys are on an installation schedule that needs to see reps. They can’t afford to stop practicing because they want to make enemies within the squad.

“Basically, we just have to understand that Dallas isn’t on the schedule, so we’re nobody’s enemies,” OL Nate Thomas said it best. Schottenheimer’s methods, fortunately, have hinted at a gradual change in the Cowboys’ faults. After all, they suffered through many self-inflicted wounds last year. The Cowboys were 29th in the NFL in penalties committed and 28th in giveaways previous season. Nothing reflects a lack of discipline more unequivocally than those rankings. A championship-caliber team will avoid making mistakes that are detrimental to its own team. And Schottenheimer may have finally found the right solution to end the team’s delinquency. But while the team is making headway under the new HC, one player wants out.

Micah Parsons wants out of Brian Schottenheimer’s Cowboys

DE Micah Parsons has gone all out after his contract extension was not approved. “I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” he posted on X. Is it the ultimate bluff, or is the quarterback’s nightmare serious about his departure? Well, if a trade does happen, we already know there are a few teams lined up for a potential trade.

Starting off with the defensively dominant Chicago Bears, where Parsons could make waves alongside Montez Sweat, raising a young team into a legitimate contender. Next? Detroit Lions, who are still chasing after their first Super Bowl, where the DE might act as the final piece. The charging Commanders, where he can reunite with Quinn, under whom he played some of his best years. Or maybe the Buffalo Bills, who are already desperate to have a game-changer in their defense. And finally, the Patriots. Why? Because they have the money in cap space to easily meet the demands of Parsons’ contract.

No matter where he goes, the balance within the league is likely to shift. In the end, it’s all up to Jerry Jones and whether he’s willing to give up his most prized treasure. While a trade speculation and a possible holdout have emerged from Parsons’ demands, the Cowboys’ owner is running out of options. “Checkmate moves on you, Jerry.”