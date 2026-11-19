Brian Schottenheimer’s second season as the Dallas Cowboys head coach has reached a point where candor is hard to avoid. At 4-6 after a 46-40 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with defensive play-calling now handed to Mike Pettine, Schottenheimer gave a blunt assessment of the team’s problems and what comes next.

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“Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer: “If we don’t make the playoffs, it’s a failure. The season’s a failure. That’s what we play for,” Jori Epstein posted on X.

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Dallas has spent two straight seasons on the outside of the playoff picture, and a 4-6 record after the loss to San Francisco shows the team hasn’t risen to the challenge this year.

The offense isn’t to blame. It ranks 8th overall at 368.3 yards per game and 5th in scoring at 28.6 points, with the passing game 3rd at 265.5 yards.

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The defense tells a different story. Dallas now has the NFL’s worst total defense (393.8 yards allowed per game), worst run defense (154.1 rushing yards allowed), and worst third-down defense (48.8% conversion rate allowed).

That led to a big change. Christian Parker lost his play-calling duties but remains defensive coordinator, and Schottenheimer made a point of clarifying that.

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“I want to clarify a couple of things right off the bat. Christian Parker is still our defensive coordinator,” Schottenheimer said Wednesday. “He’s a critical piece of what we’re trying to do as we search for answers and solutions. And I think he has an incredibly bright future, not just this year, but beyond with us.”

Schottenheimer made it clear that Parker’s job and title are safe, but he also explained why a change was needed right now.

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“I think I made it very clear that I see his future here. I see his future as our defensive coordinator. I do support him, but I do feel like based on where we stand today, that a different perspective was needed,” Schottenheimer said.

Mike Pettine takes over the calls, bringing 10 seasons of experience, Schottenheimer explained.

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“It’s the different perspective,” Schottenheimer said. “I think when you look at it, there are different ways to call plays. Pet’s done this for a long time, but I want to be very clear. Play calling is a very collaborative thing. [Offensive coordinator] Klayton Adams, and I talk constantly…It’s very collaborative. So I think that that’s an important piece of it.”

Honest answers are a start, but Dallas needs wins. With a strong offense, a struggling defense, and a new voice on the calls, can the Cowboys still make the playoffs?

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Can the Cowboys make it to the playoffs?

Dallas’s playoff odds look a little brighter or a little dimmer, but nobody is calling it a sure thing.

So what are the odds? The A to Z Sports NFL Playoff Predictor, updated Monday, gives the Cowboys a 31% shot at the playoffs and a 1% chance at Super Bowl LXI.

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ESPN’s Seth Walder is a bit kinder, putting Dallas at 42.3% to make the postseason, 42.0% to win the NFC East and 2.7% to win it all. Those numbers aren’t great, but they’re far from hopeless.

The division is where it gets interesting, because Walder points out what follows.

“The NFC East has been there for the taking, but the Cowboys haven’t managed to seize control,” he notes in his new feature. “The FPI believes Dallas is the best team in the division, but the Cowboys have stumbled throughout the first half of the season, with the defense — which entered Sunday ranking 30th in EPA per play — holding the team back, per usual.”

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“That was never more evident than in Sunday’s 46-40 loss to the 49ers. Washington’s win over the Giants on Thursday helped Dallas, because essentially the only way the Cowboys can reach the playoffs is by winning the NFC East.”

Winning the division is essentially their only way in, which is why Washington’s Thursday win over the Giants gave them a lift.

The Giants (5-3-1) still lead the race with a 53% chance to take the division, though they’ve shown some signs of slipping. Washington, at 3-5-1, has worked its way into the picture at 15%, while the Eagles (2-7) are nearly out of it at 2%.

Where this all lands is anyone’s guess, but Dallas still has a path.