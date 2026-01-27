Brian Schottenheimer Gets Major Update on Cowboys Staff After Triple Firing Decision

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After a bad defensive season, Brian Schottenheimer finally has clarity on that front. The Dallas Cowboys handed Christian Parker the keys as defensive coordinator, and more importantly, they are giving him real control. Now, Parker is free to build his own defensive staff, and early names are already surfacing.

According to ESPN NFL Nation reporter Todd Archer, the Cowboys are casting a broad net.

“Cowboys in the midst of interviews for their defensive staff with a number of candidates at all three levels. Per sources, two are former NY Giants DC Shane Bowen and Steelers OLB coach Denzel Martin,” Archer reported.

Jordan Schultz of the Schultz Report also reported that the Cowboys interviewed Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin for the same role.

Martin has been part of the Steel Curtain culture since 2016, climbing his way up in the Steel City. Because of that, his name carries weight in league circles and inside Cowboys headquarters.

On the other hand, Shane Bowen’s availability comes from chaos up north. As per Brown, the Giants fired him after a 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field back in November. Bowen’s exit came just two weeks after Big Blue fired head coach Brian Daboll. Altogether, it shows how quickly things collapsed for the Cowboys’ NFC East rivals, making Bowen a sudden option on the market.

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys are not stopping there. ESPN’s Todd Archer recently reported the Cowboys also interviewed Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams, who coached Dallas’ nickel cornerbacks in 2023. In addition, the team is also interviewing Vikings defensive line coach Marcus Dixon, who previously worked with Parker in Denver.

However, this rebuild is not just about hiring. The Cowboys are also cutting ties with coaches from the previous regime.

Dallas Cowboys announce triple firing decision

Ever since Matt Eberflus was fired, the Cowboys have been resetting the tone. And now they just parted ways with three coaches.

“As part of the defensive coaching changes with the Cowboys, Andre Curtis, David Overstreet II, and Dave Borgonzi will not return for the 2026 season, according to a person with knowledge of the decision,” Dallas Morning News insider Calvin Watkins reported.

Nearly every defensive coach from 2025 came directly from Eberflus’ circle. When Brian Schottenheimer hired him, he handed over full control to build the staff. Because of that, once Eberflus exited, the rest of his group was always living on borrowed time.

Then again, the numbers did not help their case. The Cowboys defense in 2025 struggled badly, especially on the back end. Curtis and Overstreet oversaw a secondary that allowed 35 passing touchdowns, the second most in the league.

Then there were injuries that wrecked continuity. Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland missed long stretches, while Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker also spent time sidelined. Shavon Revel opened his career rehabbing an ACL, which thinned depth early. On top of that, Jack Sanborn was put on injured reserve in November with a groin injury. Because of that, Kenneth Murray slid inside. Although he led the team in tackles, his play swung week to week, adding to the chaos.

However, as per reports, this shuffle is not finished. Defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton is lined up to interview for the Titans’ defensive coordinator job. So he can leave, and with that, more change may still be on the way.