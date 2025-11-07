Brian Schottenheimer Has Only One Option Left to Help Cowboys Make NFL Playoffs

The clock’s ticking louder than ever for the Dallas Cowboys and head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Their playoff chances are slim, and the road to that goal is incredibly tough. But as any Dallas faithful would tell you, there is still a chance. Only ONE chance. And the key to that lies in what happens over the next few weeks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“… how will the Cowboys find enough wins to either take the division from the Eagles or sneak in as a wild card?” asked ESPN’s Todd Archer. “They face a three-game stretch against the Eagles, Chiefs, and Lions. In order to stay relevant, they will have to win at least two of those.”

The odds of the Cowboys running away with the divisional title are very slim. Their ONLY option at this point? WINNING. Get enough wins to snag a wild card spot. They’ve got one of the best offenses in the league, offset by one of the worst defenses. Against some of the toughest foes up ahead, if the defense can play a little better and the offense continues to perform as they have, their chances of making the playoffs are around 18.8%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys Sep 28, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on in the second half against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250928_lbm_aj6_105

After their Week 10 bye, the Cowboys will gear up to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Beyond that lies a tough stretch with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Detroit Lions. Franchise quarterback Dak Prescott’s play-action game is their saving grace, boasting an 82% completion rate that keeps defenses guessing. The addition of wide receiver George Pickens and running back Javonte Williams has proven to be the best investment for Dallas this season. But the defensive leaks have continued to force Brian Schottenheimer and Prescott into tight corners.

While defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus faces the herculean task of shoring up the defense, Schottenheimer has to engineer more efficient drives, control the clock, and minimize turnovers to get the very best out of the offense. But this make-or-break moment has a silver lining. Their latest trade moves feel like a lifeline for the sinking secondary: linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can new faces in Dallas fix their defensive gaps?

The trade deadline saw the addition of Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals and Quinnen Williams from the New York Jets. Their impact has a chance to change the narrative around the Cowboys’ defensive woes. Wilson brings with him a 2025 stat sheet of 46 tackles, 4 passes defended, and one fumble recovery. Beyond that, there’s also the attitude he brings to Dallas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Tough, physical, hard-nosed attitude,” Wilson notes about his addition. “[I] try to make plays on the ball and get the ball back to our offense.”

And that’s exactly what the Cowboys need right now. To that effect, Quinnen Williams’ contribution might also become highlighted very soon.

Williams bolsters the defensive line, adding much-needed disruption against the run and pass. His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks can relieve some of the offensive strain. Even with the Jets’ struggling secondary this season, he has managed to log 32 tackles, 1 sack, and three forced fumbles. But there’s more.

ADVERTISEMENT

His presence in the Jets’ defense had already caused Brian Schottenheimer to alter his play-calling in Week 5 to protect Dak Prescott. Now, Williams’ presence will make Dallas’ opponents switch up their plays. And Schottenheimer is all for it.

“The guy has got size. He’s got speed,” Coach Schottenheimer noted about Williams. “He’s got a play style that fits what we want to do, and just a great addition. We’re really, really excited.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams is raring to go. And Wilson is also on the mend from a calf injury and should be ready to suit up in Week 11. With both of them, the Cowboys are betting on a defensive revival to keep them in the playoff run. The chances may be low, but they exist. How Dallas’ defense fares against the upcoming opponents will define it all.