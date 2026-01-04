brand-logo
Home/NFL

Brian Schottenheimer Issues Strong Warning to Cowboys After Jerry Jones Assigned Blame

Amit Kumar Jha

Jan 4, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the New York Giants in a major season finale shocker. It forced the owner and GM Jerry Jones to accept the fact that the team hadn’t played well for a long time. On the other hand, head coach Brian Schottenheimer has already started planning for a comeback in 2026.

“I can promise you this. We’re going to get to the bottom of it. We’re going to work our as-es off to figure it out. We’re going to adjust and make changes that we need to do to help us get (to the playoffs/Super Bowl),” the head coach said in the post-game conference.

Jones also spoke to the media and took the blame from defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. He claimed things have been deteriorating for the last few seasons.

“Don’t blame this all on (Matt Eberflus),” Jones said. “This took five or six years to get here. This is a product of several years of combinations of philosophies.”

